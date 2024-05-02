The most beautiful cities in Austria
Urban comfort on a winter holiday
Feeling the vibrant energy of a city – it’s a truly enriching experience. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own unique atmosphere that can only be felt there. This urban flair is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special places, distinct districts – and of course, the people who live there.
Austria’s long history has given rise to a wealth of landmarks – from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. The cultural heritage is as captivating as the many modern cultural treasures.
Winter wonders of Austria's capital cities
Vienna in Winter
Experience winter in Vienna: Whether at a museum, the ice rink, or the Christmas market. Here are the top tips.
Salzburg in Winter
Salzburg is one of the most renowned cultural cities in the world, captivating visitors both as a Baroque backdrop and a stage for high-profile cultural events.
Innsbruck in Winter
A golden roof, fortified buildings and avant-garde cable car stations: The city on the Inn surprises, amazes and delights - in winter too, of course.
Graz in Winter
Stroll through the festively decorated streets, immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere, and visit cosy cafés and Christmas markets.
Klagenfurt in Winter
Festively decorated squares, romantic Advent markets and snow-covered alleyways: Klagenfurt am Wörthersee conjures up a winter atmosphere.
Eisenstadt in Winter
Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.
Bregenz in Winter
The state capital of Vorarlberg, located on Lake Constance, boasts exciting architecture and rich traditions.
Linz in Winter
Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in the Danube city of Linz.
Cultural heritage and modern treasures in Austria
Sights in Austria
Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.
Small historic towns in Austria
The historical treasures of the centuries-old cities are carefully preserved. To be explored in five varied routes.
Climate protection info
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.
Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.
The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.
