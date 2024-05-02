Lebensgefühl Austria 
Experience the joy of life in the heart of Europe
Winter in Austria
Lebensgefühl Österreich - sujet high fashion (alternative version) - smile
Lebensgefühl Austria - a snack in the open air at a wine tavern
Lebensgefühl Austria 
Experience the joy of life in the heart of Europe
Summer in Austria
Lebensgefühl Austria - a snack in the open air at a wine tavern
Austria Hotel Collection 
Our hotel recommendations
Find your perfect stay
Lebensgefühl Österreich - wellness in the outdoor pool

Holiday in Austria

Feel the ease, the serenity, the love for great food and art and culture, the charming wit, the welcoming atmosphere – feel the Austrian Lebensgefühl.

Ready for the winter season? Winter is just around the corner, and Austria is gearing up for the season! If you can’t wait either, here are some local tips and tricks to help you plan your ski holiday in Austria.

Winter experiences

Simply enjoy winter in Austria with these winter experiences

Christmas Time in Austria

Skiing

Winter Hiking

Spa & Wellness

Cross-Country Skiing

Ice Skating

Tobogganing

Snowshoe Hiking

Highlights in winter

Discover Austria's highlights - from the piste to the thermal spa

Relax in a wellness oasis after a day on the slopes - from the piste into the spa in these ski areas

Spas in ski resorts

A winter full of emotions

Winter, as versatile as you.

Highlights for the entire year

What you can't miss in Austria, no matter the season—summer, autumn, winter, or spring.

Private Spas in Austria

Private wellness oases where you can luxuriate in relaxation – in exclusive chalets in the Alps or urban spas in the middle of the city.

Private Spas

An experience, an encounter, sometimes just a fleeting moment – and everything new feels familiar. A feeling that arises from the bond with the people who live here. Holidays in Austria – your Lebensgefühl.

Get to know Austria

Austria has much to offer – in every season.

Good to know

Entry and Customs Regulations

Holidays in Austria

Share feedback for a chance to win!

We value your feedback! Take part in our brief survey to get the chance to win a special holiday experience in Austria. Click here to take part.

It goes without saying that your data is processed with complete anonymity. Read the terms and conditions here.

Take part

Frequently Asked Questions

You can travel to Austria all year round, with cold winters, warm summers and mild springs and autumns, there is always plenty to do and see:

  • Spring to autumn: Enjoy mild temperatures and discover Austria's cities and nature. Use the time for city trips to Vienna or along Lake Neusiedl for water sports activities such as surfing.

  • Winter: Immerse yourself in Austria's world of snow and experience the thrill of winter sports. The country offers guaranteed snow from the end of November, especially in the Tirolean Alps and Salzburger Land, perfect for skiing holidays.

Destinations in Austria

There are several convenient options for travelling to Austria:

  • By rail: With a well-developed rail network, travelling is stress-free. ÖBB and Westbahn offer fast and comfortable connections.

  • By car: Austria has an excellent road network. However, please note that tolls are compulsory on motorways and motorways.

  • By plane: Austria has numerous international airports, including Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Graz. Vienna Airport is the largest hub.

Getting to Austria

Austria offers a multitude of impressive sights that make each region unique in its own way. From cultural highlights to breathtaking nature experiences, there is plenty to discover. Take a look at the overview on our page.

Sights in Austria

Austria is a great holiday destination with impressive nature and rich culture. You can explore marvellous Alpine landscapes, historic cities and first-class ski resorts.

Austria is known for its delicious cuisine, including Wiener Schnitzel and Sachertorte. The country offers a well-developed network of public transport and sustainable travel options.

Sights such as castles, lakes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites make for a particularly varied visit.

Austria offers numerous beautiful places that will delight nature and culture lovers. From breathtaking mountain landscapes to historic cities, each destination has its own charm. Whether you are looking for outdoor activities, cultural highlights or relaxation, the country has something for everyone.

Austria's Cities
Small Historic Towns
Lakes and Mountains
Austria's Provinces

Austria offers a wide range of cultural events and festivals that take place throughout the year.

Festivals
Ball Season
Event calendar
Discover the Best of Austria