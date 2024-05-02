Two laughing women in winter hats and scarves lying in the snow, bird's eye view.
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Skiing and Winter in Austria
Whether you are a skier or a snowboarder, Austria has the perfect resort for you.

Snow-capped peaks, legendary après-ski, and Austrian hospitality will make your winter break in Austria unforgettable.

Why we love skiing and winter holidays

In winter, Austria transforms into a beautiful wonderland that attracts visitors from around the globe. When the first rays of sunlight turn the freshly fallen snow into sparkling crystals, the real adventure begins.

Skiing on well-prepared slopes is just the start. Away from the slopes, there’s even more to enjoy: Peaceful snowshoe walks through quiet, snowy forests, leading to amazing views. Fast toboggan runs on curvy tracks bring joy to kids and adults alike, while cross-country skiing through calm valleys and open fields lets you soak in the stunning scenery. The fresh mountain air will fill your lungs as you take in the views.

Every winter day in Austria feels special. It’s a snowy paradise filled with adventure and relaxation time that will stay with you long after your trip ends.

Winter made for you: Skiing in Austria

Safety on the slopes

Important piste rules

  1. Be considerate of others and do not put anyone in danger.

  2. Ski on sight and adapt your speed to your skiing style and ability.

  3. The skier or snowboarder ahead of you, travelling slowly, has priority. Be sure to avoid putting them in danger.

  4. You may overtake from any side, but ensure there is enough space for the person being overtaken.

  5. When entering the slope or starting off after a stop, do not obstruct anyone or cause them to fall. Always look up to see if a skier or snowboarder is approaching.

  6. If possible, do not stop in narrow places on a descent. If you fall, clear the area as quickly as possible.

  7. Only ascend and descend on foot at the edge of the piste.

  8. In case of an accident, everyone is obliged to provide assistance.

In SalzburgerLand, Upper Austria, Styria, Lower Austria, Carinthia, Burgenland, and Vienna, it is a legal requirement for children up to the age of 15 to wear a helmet.

Winter beyond the slopes

Winter in Austria offers so much nature to discover — winter hiking, tobogganing, cross-country skiing and more - here are some cool experiences away from the pistes.

Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiing

Tobogganing

Thermal bath, wellness, spa

Spas in ski regions

Snowshoe hiking

Snowshoe hiking

Ice skating

Winter in Austria's provinces & cities

Legendary ski resorts in Austria

Kitzbühel: Famous beyond borders

The small town is renowned for the annual Hahnenkamm race and the steep Streif racing piste, which finishes in the heart of Kitzbühel.

Discover Kitzbühel

Schladming: The heart of the ski region

The major ski openings set the tone with concerts, while the stars of the Alpine Ski World Cup battle it out in the annual night slalom.

Discover Schladming

Lech: The birthplace of alpine skiing

The once small mountain village has evolved into an international winter sports resort, known for its world-class skiing and charming alpine atmosphere.

Discover Lech am Arlberg

Saalbach-Hinterglemm: Heart of the ski circus

The popular winter sports resort is known for its ski area with 270 km of pistes, which is one of the largest in the world.

Discover Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Winter events in Austria

FAQs

Thanks to the excellent alpine conditions and diverse landscapes, numerous activities are possible in Austria:

  • Skiing & snowboarding: Austria is known far beyond its borders for its ski resorts and offers a wide range of slopes for beginners and advanced skiers.

  • Cross-country skiing: Austria has an extensive network of trails where cross-country skiers can explore the snow-covered landscape.

  • Tobogganing: Toboggan runs offer fun for the whole family and are a popular leisure activity in winter.

  • Ice skating: Ice skating on open frozen lakes is particularly pleasant. But there are also ice rinks in most towns and villages.

  • Snowshoeing: Snowshoeing is a great way to enjoy the tranquil winter landscape away from the pistes.

  • Ski touring: Ski touring is becoming increasingly popular and allows you to explore unspoiled areas in the mountains.

A few other winter activities beyond the slopes would be fat biking, horse-drawn sleigh rides, winter walking with Llamas, dogsledding, ice bathing (not for the faint-hearted!), and more.

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