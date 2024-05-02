Cross-Country Skiing in Austria
Endurance sport meets nature experience
Cross-country and Nordic skiing have experienced a massive revival in recent years, getting more and more popular every season. And it's easy to see why: The oldest winter sport of all simply appeals to everyone. No matter if you want to enjoy the magic winter landscapes at a more leisurely pace or physically challenge yourself by aiming for new personal racing records, you will always have a great time - and train a whopping 85% of your body's muscles on top!
Visitors to Austria are spoilt with choice, as cross-country and Nordic ski trails are spread out all over the country. Newbie or pro, you will surely find the perfect fit.
Cross-country skiing amid snow-covered nature
Cross-country skiing into spring is possible on numerous high-altitude trails in Austria's alpine regions. These trails are often situated in stunning mountain landscapes, just a few steps from hotel doors. The trails in Sportgastein, for instance, are considered some of Austria's most beautiful. Skiers here move towards a whole arena of three-thousand-metre peaks. The valley, which is part of the Hohe Tauern National Park, is covered with a thick white blanket of snow all winter, lasting well into spring. This is due to the high altitude of 1,600 metres.
And those wanting to take a day off from skiing can enjoy the fantastic mountain panorama from the picturesque winter hiking trails.
Cross-country skiing in Austria's provinces
SalzburgerLand
Cross-country skiing to your heart's content on over 2,200 official classic and skating trails.
Did you know?
In the provinces of Styria, Carinthia and Tirol, trails fulfilling specific criteria, are labelled with the cross-country ski trail quality seal. The award is given to trails which have an average snow cover of approx. 10 cm on 80 days. In addition, they must fulfil further quality standards such as signposting, minimum length, width and grooming.
5 tips to fully enjoy cross-country skiing
In icy conditions
Get your weight to the middle of the skis! If it is too far forward, the skis will slip, lose grip, and you will tip forward. Keep your arms close to your body.
Downhill
Good shoe grip is essential. Bend your knees, stretch the poles backwards, and stand straight on the skis to avoid catching an edge.
Uphill
Use the herringbone technique. When the left leg pushes off, the right arm swings forward, and vice versa. Keep your arms as close to your body as possible to strengthen your gravity centre.
Warming up
Targeted exercises activate the necessary muscles: Stretch your legs, swing your arms, and rotate your hips.
Equipment
Recreational skiers should use wide all-round skis with scales to prevent slipping. More experienced skiers can opt for skating skis with a continuous running surface.
