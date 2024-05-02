Farmers' Markets and Shops
Buy regionally at farmers' markets and shops in Austria
Austria is a foodie hotspot known for its high-quality products and dishes. And we largely owe them to our farmers who often sell their organic vegetables, fruits and herbs straight from the field on farmers' markets – or even right at their own farm shops. That’s how sustainable and top-notch products end up right in your kitchen (and on your plate).
Let us introduce you to some of Austria’s most popular farmers’ markets, farm shops, and delis.
Farmers'markets in the heart of Austria's main cities
Markets in Vienna
Vienna's markets make their surroundings lively and attract a creative scene. The selection of fruit, meat, vegetables, and herbs is impressive.
Markthalle Kulinarium Burgenland
The market hall is open daily and offers high-quality, fresh, regional produce – directly from farmers in Donnerskirchen and Eisenstadt.
Kaiser Josef Market in Graz
Graz' locals appreciate the market because of the – mostly organic – Styrian products offered by the farmers.
Grünmarkt in Salzburg
Salzburgs’ residents flock to the old town when the market stalls open at 6 AM every Saturday, offering fruit, vegetables and home-made bread.
Benediktinermarkt in Klagenfurt
Get delicacies from Austria, Italy and Slovenia at this farmers' market every Thursday and Saturday (Website in German only).
Main Square City Market in Linz
The food market on Linz’ main square impresses with its diversity: farmers offer a wide range of organic foods and dishes.
Weekly market in St. Pölten
The meeting place for gourmands on the historic Domplatz square. Buy specialties from local farmers. (Website in German only)
Farmers' market in Innsbruck
It might be small, but this market at Wiltener Platzl is a must-visit. It shows off the regional diversity in the heart of Innsbruck.
Farmers' markets in smaller historic villages
Steyr
Enjoy the market atmosphere daily on the town square and – in an XXL version – at the weekly markets. (Website in German only)
Bad Radkersburg
Buy on the main square right from the farmers. Expect honey, pumpkin oil, pastries, vegetables, fruits, smoked meat and more.
Baden bei Wien
The farmers' market in the heart of town takes place every Friday. (Website in German only)
Mittersill
May to September on Fridays at the town square: buy regional delicacies and homemade goods.
Farm shops: Local produce right from the farm
Delis: Specialties presented in a surprising way
KASLAB'N Nockberge mountains
From mild to spicy: organic hay milk is processed into mountain cheese, semi-hard cheese, and cream cheese – all regional, all handmade, and available in this shop.
Vinofaktur im Genussregal
Styrian wine meets fine food: buy carefully selected wines, vinegars, oils, spirits and more.
Bregenzerwälder cheese cellar
Up to 32,000 wheels of mountain and alpine cheese mature in this cheese cellar in Lingenau – take a tour, shop and get insights into authentic cheesemaking.
Genusswelt Tirol
Whether it's a snack, a souvenir or a gift – in this speciality shops in Itter and Rattenberg you will find fine cuisine for everyday life or special occasions.