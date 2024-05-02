Becoming one with nature. Becoming one with river and lake – until the fishing rod twitches.

Deep pools, tranquil stretches, rushing rapids through narrow gorges, and then expansive gravel banks: nature is in balance in the Alps, resulting in an excellent fish population.

Roaring mountain streams and shaded pools, home to brown trout, brook trout, and grayling—fishing in Austria is considered a true insider's tip among anglers worldwide. It's no wonder, as they find streams, rivers, and lakes here with top-quality water.