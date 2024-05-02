Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.

Horse riding is a fascinating sport that gets you closer to your animal companion, to the surrounding nature – and to yourself. The body and mind are completely focused on the horse’s movement and breathing, while the horse pays equal attention to the rider.

This symbiosis, which many describe as almost meditative, can be particularly enjoyable in the stunning landscapes Austria has to offer. From Tirol’s mountain regions to SalzburgerLand, there are countless opportunities to learn horse riding – or master your skills.