Horse Riding Holidays in Austria
Feel the freedom
Horse riding is a fascinating sport that gets you closer to your animal companion, to the surrounding nature – and to yourself. The body and mind are completely focused on the horse’s movement and breathing, while the horse pays equal attention to the rider.
This symbiosis, which many describe as almost meditative, can be particularly enjoyable in the stunning landscapes Austria has to offer. From Tirol’s mountain regions to SalzburgerLand, there are countless opportunities to learn horse riding – or master your skills.
The most beautiful horse riding regions in Austria
Excursion destinations for horse riding fans
Haflinger Farm Ebbs in Tirol
Spend your horse riding holidays at the world's oldest Haflinger stud farm in Ebbs, their original home region, and take a course with a local instructor.
Lippizzaner stud Piber in Styria
Visit the world-famous Lipizzaners at their home: In Piber you can say hello to the young horses and learn more about them and the tradition of horse breeding in general.
Spanish Riding School in Vienna
The Spanish Riding School in Vienna is the oldest riding school in the world best known for its elegant dressage performances with the white Lipizzaner stallions.
Ride horses, look after ponies and learn more about the animals.
Accommodation options for horse riding holidays
Hotel Kesselgrub in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee
This family-friendly hotel has a farm with ponies and offers riding lessons for all ages. Even the youngest can pet and groom the horses.
Wastlhof in Wildschönau
Wastlhof guests can look forward to a spacious outdoor riding arena with a jumping course. The impressive mountain scenery provides a magnificent backdrop.
Ellmauhof in Saalbach-Hinterglemm
Perfect for experienced riders and everyone who’d like to become one. From the large riding hall, riders can enjoy views of the grassy hills through the glass facade.
FAQs
