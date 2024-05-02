Ice stock sport in Austria
Traditional winter sport with a social aspect
When the Alpine lakes freeze into glittering sheets of ice, a centuries-old tradition comes to life in Austria: ice stock sport – a traditional Alpine pastime similar to curling. Originating in Scandinavia, this precision sport has become a popular winter activity across the Alps.
The aim, much like in curling or boccia, is to slide the cone-shaped ice stock as close as possible to the Daube – using only momentum and a steady hand.
Here’s how it works: two teams compete over six rounds. The closer the stock lands to the target, the more points they score. What makes it special? It’s played outdoors in crisp winter air, surrounded by snow-covered peaks. Whether on prepared rinks or frozen natural lakes, ice stock sport combines light-hearted competition with a genuine nature experience.
It’s the perfect change of pace from the ski slopes – a winter activity that brings generations together and always guarantees a good laugh. All you need: warm clothes, sturdy shoes and a love of relaxed winter fun.
Regions
Culture meets urban flair: Ice stock sport in the city
Ice stock sport rink at the MuseumsQuartier Vienna
An illuminated ice stock sport rink in the wintery main courtyard of the MQ, designed by artist Martin Markeli. Reserve your spot, as it often books up quickly.
Olympiaworld in Innsbruck
Ice stock sport against an alpine backdrop: Olympiaworld offers smooth lanes and a relaxed winter atmosphere – perfect for an afternoon with friends.
Artificial ice rink in the Volksgarten in Salzburg
The ice arena has a covered area of 3,600 m² for ice skating, curling/ice stock sport and more, ideal for winter group activities.
Winter World on the Schlossberg in Graz
The Graz Winter World at the foot of the Schlossberg offers winter fun on a 3,000 m² ice rink – including ice stock sport with an atmospheric backdrop.
Ice sports centre Klagenfurt
Two well-maintained ice rinks in Klagenfurt offer mirror-smooth ice surfaces for ice skating, ice hockey and ice stock sport.