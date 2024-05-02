Curling in Ischgl

Ice stock sport in Austria
Traditional winter sport with a social aspect

Ice stock sport in Austria combines fun, nature and competition – whether on the local rink or on a frozen lake in the Alps.

When the Alpine lakes freeze into glittering sheets of ice, a centuries-old tradition comes to life in Austria: ice stock sport – a traditional Alpine pastime similar to curling. Originating in Scandinavia, this precision sport has become a popular winter activity across the Alps.

The aim, much like in curling or boccia, is to slide the cone-shaped ice stock as close as possible to the Daube – using only momentum and a steady hand.

Here’s how it works: two teams compete over six rounds. The closer the stock lands to the target, the more points they score. What makes it special? It’s played outdoors in crisp winter air, surrounded by snow-covered peaks. Whether on prepared rinks or frozen natural lakes, ice stock sport combines light-hearted competition with a genuine nature experience.

It’s the perfect change of pace from the ski slopes – a winter activity that brings generations together and always guarantees a good laugh. All you need: warm clothes, sturdy shoes and a love of relaxed winter fun.

Regions

Lake Weissensee: On well-groomed natural ice

Lake Almsee: on a frozen lake

Attersee-Attergau: Ice stock sport in 8 locations

Gasteinertal: 3 rinks

Grossarltal: 3 rinks

Abtenau: Weekly ice stock sport afternoon

Murtal: 8 possibilities for ice stock sport fans

Schladming-Dachstein: 17 rinks, some with lighting

Pillerseetal: Ice stock sport rinks in 5 locations

Seefeld: Tryout sessions for beginners are free

Arlberg: Ice stock sports in 3 locations

Culture meets urban flair: Ice stock sport in the city

Ice stock sport rink at the MuseumsQuartier Vienna

An illuminated ice stock sport rink in the wintery main courtyard of the MQ, designed by artist Martin Markeli. Reserve your spot, as it often books up quickly.

MuseumsQuartier

Olympiaworld in Innsbruck

Ice stock sport against an alpine backdrop: Olympiaworld offers smooth lanes and a relaxed winter atmosphere – perfect for an afternoon with friends.

Olympiaworld

Artificial ice rink in the Volksgarten in Salzburg

The ice arena has a covered area of 3,600 m² for ice skating, curling/ice stock sport and more, ideal for winter group activities.

Volksgarten

Winter World on the Schlossberg in Graz

The Graz Winter World at the foot of the Schlossberg offers winter fun on a 3,000 m² ice rink – including ice stock sport with an atmospheric backdrop.

Schlossberg

Ice sports centre Klagenfurt

Two well-maintained ice rinks in Klagenfurt offer mirror-smooth ice surfaces for ice skating, ice hockey and ice stock sport.

Ice sports centre

All Sports Centre in Eisenstadt

The artificial ice rink in Eisenstadt offers 2,600 m² of winter fun for groups – every Friday evening from 8 p.m. by appointment.

All Sports Centre

Right at your doorstep

Accommodations which offer ice stock sport

FAQs

Ice stock sport is a traditional winter pastime in which players slide a heavy ice stock along an ice lane, aiming to get as close as possible to the Daube (target disc). It’s similar to curling but distinct in its own right and deeply rooted in Alpine culture. It’s great fun – why not give it a try on your next holiday in Austria?

Curling is the Olympic ice sport played indoors with granite stones and brooms for sweeping.
Ice stock sport is its Alpine cousin – played outdoors on frozen lakes or special lanes, using cone-shaped ice stocks aimed at a wooden disc called the Daube.

There’s no sweeping, just precision, balance and fun in the fresh winter air.

Usually, two teams compete against each other. In each round, every player slides one ice stock, with precision and strategy being key. The goal is to place your stock as close as possible to the Daube or to knock the opponent’s stocks away.

  • An ice stock (usually available to hire on site)

  • Sturdy, non-slip winter shoes

  • Warm, weatherproof clothing

