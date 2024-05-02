Rafting in Austria
Austria is famously known for its culture, imperial architecture, rich history, excellent food, and breathtaking lakes and mountains landscapes. In the Alpine regions, the country shows off its rougher side, providing some pretty cool action on the most beautiful rivers, gushing down countless gorges and ravines.
Rafting in Tirol
Imster Schlucht (Imster Gorge)
From May to October, certified rafting guides accompany you on a 14 km-long River Inn trip from Imst to Roppen. The tour includes gushing currents, foaming waves, and calm sections, perfect for rafting enthusiasts.
Ötztaler Ache
Due to the rough water conditions and high speed, this is one of the most difficult routes in Tirol, team and raft being catapulted through the air might be included! The section of the River Inn between the villages of Oetz and Haiming is considered one of the most challenging ones in Europe.
River Sanna
This 6km long stretch of the river Sanna, a tributary to the river Inn, is only suitable for experienced rafters! With its rocky passages, steep cascades, and technical sections, it is a challenge even for pros.
Großache / Tiroler Ache
Rafting on the Tiroler Ache between the villages Kirchdorf in Tirol and Schleching in Bavaria (Germany) is a great activity for the whole family. Beginners will find it to be the perfect place for their very first rafting adventure.
Tösener Canyon
This section of the river Inn offers the perfect mix of strong rapids, excellent waves and white-water holes combined with some easier sections to take a break and enjoy the landscape. Rafting trips are also open to beginners and take around three hours, but shorter trips are available.
River Lech
Enjoy a rafting adventure at the last wild river landscape in Europe in the Lechtal Nature Park. The river Lech with its ever-changing sections of white-water and relaxing passages offers the perfect conditions for an exciting family trip. You can even upgrade it with a hearty BBQ on the banks of the river.
River Isel
The Isel is Austria’s last glacier-fed river, completely uninterrupted by a dam or other man-made structure, and offers a great rafting experience for beginners and pros alike from Mid-May until the end of September.
River Ziller
Rafting in the Zillertal valley is suitable for every skill level, perfect for a family day-out, or action enthusiasts looking for a more challenging tour. The 6km long area between the villages of Mayrhofen and Hippach provides a few difficult sections as well as easy to navigate ones. The ideal season is from May until October.
Rafting in SalzburgerLand
Saalachtal Valley
The Saalach river links the villages of Unken, St. Martin and Weißbach. The emerald- green waters are a mix of raging waves and easier, peaceful passages, ideal for a rafting, kayaking or stand-up paddle adventure.
The Salzach River
The 227km-long Salzach River starts in Wald im Pinzgau, and unites with the Saalach river in Salzburg city, passing by the Hohe Tauern amongst other mountain ranges. There are countless rafting trips you can choose from for an action-packed adventure.
The River Lammer
Rafting on the river Lammer is not for the faint-hearted, due to the technically demanding white water. Discover the “Voglauer Schlucht” (Voglauer Gorge), a narrow and sporty section. The best season is spring when the snow melts – fantastic white water guaranteed!
Rafting in Styria
Enns River
The Enns is an impressive white-water river that runs through the mountains of the Gesäuse National Park. It offers great rafting opportunities for beginners and advanced rafters alike.
Salza River
The Salza river is an eastern tributary of the Enns river, starting in Lower Austria, and a favourite with kayakers and rafters. Enjoy crystal clear water, a stunning scenery, jump spots and white water from easy to difficult levels.
Mur River
The Mur is the lifeline of the Mur Valley, and offers countless summer activities, rafting being only one of them. Enjoy a 15km paddling adventure en-route from Tamsweg to Predlitz.
River Möll
The glacier river Möll is the hotspot for rafting in Upper Carinthia. The waters are wild, but not too rough, and local providers offer guided tours for families, starting at numerous locations.
Wildwater Arena Mölltal
In Flattach in the Mölltal Valley, you’ll find a whole area solely for watersport enthusiasts. Located on the river Möll, the so-called Wildwasserarena offers fun adventures on the water for the whole family.
Vorarlberg is home to a wide range of water sports such as sailing, surfing, wakeboarding, and stand-up-paddling. For white water rafting, try the Bregenzerach river: The fascinating riverine landscape is divided into several sections, and canoe and rafting tours are offered for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced.
Rafting schools/providers:
High 5 – Bregenzer Ach river (website in German only)
ActiveZentrum Bregenzerwald – Bregenzer Ach river
Canyoning Team Vorarlberg – Bregenzer Ach river (website in German only)
