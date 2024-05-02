Ski Resorts for Beginners and Returning Skiers
Lebensgefühl Austria – that's what skiing feels like
That familiar rush of excitement is back as you glide over the powdery snow on your skis or a snowboard. But the turns aren't quite perfect yet, and your knees feel a bit shaky. Don't worry, there's no need to hurry!
Beginners or those returning to skiing after a break often feel more comfortable in smaller ski areas than large ones. Without needing to study piste maps for long, you'll find many blue runs here where carving and turning come in easy. The stunning views of the surrounding alpine winter landscape add to the experience.
As a reward, head to a mountain hut for culinary classics like Käsespätzle, bacon dumplings, and/or Kaiserschmarrn – warming both body and soul.
Families and winter sports fans can enjoy the beauty of nature together, stay active, and experience the alpine lifestyle and vibrant moments. Experiencethe joy and exhilaration that will instantly make you feel reborn.
Ski Resorts for Beginners
4 x Good-to-Know
Skiing in Austria
6 tips: Get ready for your winter holiday in Austria
Keep going!
If the movements don't look expertly right away, don't be disappointed. It might take some time to get a feel for the slopes.
Get your ski equipment checked
After years of not being used, your skis might be slightly outdated. In most winter sports resorts the latest models can be rented.
Don't forget your ski helmet!
The days of wearing a headband or hood on the slopes are over. A ski helmet is definitely advised - for minors up to 15 it is mandatory.
Get fit before you hit the slopes
Train your leg, abdominal and back muscles before heading on your skiing getaway - regular cardio training is also recommended.
Choose the right ski resort
Choose a ski resort that fits your needs with mostly easy (= blue) to medium (= red) slopes for a smooth start.
Safety on and off the slopes
Follow the rules on the pistes
Clear rules ensure safety for yourself as well as others skiers and snowboarders. They help avoid accidents, and everyone can enjoy a worry-free experience on the slopes.
Climate Protection
Winter and skiing holidays in Austria's Alps are legendary. To keep it that way, a lot is changing right now to make them more sustainable.
The ski region "Klimaberg" Katschberg amidst the "UNESCO Biosphere Park Salzburg Lungau & Carinthian Nockberge" has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel and the German "Green Tourism Award". In Zell am See, cable cars run on 100 percent electricity from renewable sources, while snow-farming protects the glacier in the Kaprun resort: Snow for the next winter is stored and the ice surface of the glacial tongue is covered. The Schladming-Dachstein ski region relies on climate-friendly travel by train as well as ski buses and on-site e-fueling stations. In the Wilder Kaiser ski region, every guest arriving by train is rewarded with free transfer to accommodation, free public transport and a 10 percent discount on ski rentals (see all advantages at a glance). In the Silvretta Montafon, Golm and Brandnertal region, skiers can book a Green Ticket online. It includes a day ski pass, a ticket for arrival and departure by bus and train, a 10 percent discount on rental equipment, and one free ski waxing.
