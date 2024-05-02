Ski Resorts for Beginners and Returning Skiers

Beginners and returners are in good hands at Austria's ski schools: Experienced instructors and suitable ski areas ensure a successful (re)start.

Lebensgefühl Austria – that's what skiing feels like

That familiar rush of excitement is back as you glide over the powdery snow on your skis or a snowboard. But the turns aren't quite perfect yet, and your knees feel a bit shaky. Don't worry, there's no need to hurry!

Beginners or those returning to skiing after a break often feel more comfortable in smaller ski areas than large ones. Without needing to study piste maps for long, you'll find many blue runs here where carving and turning come in easy. The stunning views of the surrounding alpine winter landscape add to the experience.

As a reward, head to a mountain hut for culinary classics like Käsespätzle, bacon dumplings, and/or Kaiserschmarrn – warming both body and soul.

Families and winter sports fans can enjoy the beauty of nature together, stay active, and experience the alpine lifestyle and vibrant moments. Experiencethe joy and exhilaration that will instantly make you feel reborn.