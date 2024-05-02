Snowshoe Hiking in Austria

Snowshoe hiking is a unique way of experiencing nature, far away from the hectic modern world.

Whether you should embark on a snowshoe hike on your own depends on the area, your fitness level, your experience, and the weather and snow conditions.

If you go on a snowshoe hike with a national park ranger, there's a good chance you might spot one of the "Big Five of the Alps": ibex, golden eagle, ptarmigan, chamois, and bearded vulture. These elusive animals are rarely seen in winter, but the ranger knows the best times and places to spot them, for instance in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

They also know the names of the 3,000-metre / 9,800-foot peaks whose rugged, white summits tower into the sky. The Grossglockner and Grossvenediger, the two highest, are usually memorable even to first-time visitors. An added benefit of this adventurous snowshoe hike is the wonderful feeling of happiness as the everyday stresses gradually melt away.