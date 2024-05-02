Snowshoe Hiking in Austria
Following Winter's Trails

Snowshoe hiking is a unique way of experiencing nature, far away from the hectic modern world.

Whether you should embark on a snowshoe hike on your own depends on the area, your fitness level, your experience, and the weather and snow conditions.

If you go on a snowshoe hike with a national park ranger, there's a good chance you might spot one of the "Big Five of the Alps": ibex, golden eagle, ptarmigan, chamois, and bearded vulture. These elusive animals are rarely seen in winter, but the ranger knows the best times and places to spot them, for instance in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

They also know the names of the 3,000-metre / 9,800-foot peaks whose rugged, white summits tower into the sky. The Grossglockner and Grossvenediger, the two highest, are usually memorable even to first-time visitors. An added benefit of this adventurous snowshoe hike is the wonderful feeling of happiness as the everyday stresses gradually melt away.

Snowshoe Hiking in Austria: 5 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in Vorarlberg

3 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in the Bregenzerwald

On tour with hiking and mountain guides.

Snowshoeing in the Bregenzerwald

Snowshoe Hiking in the Montafon

Look forward to hiking in deep snow on 150 km / 93 miles of marked trails.

Snowshoeing in the Montafon

Snowshoe Hiking in the Großen Walsertal

Experience the untouched nature of the Biosphere Park!

Snowshoeing at Großen Walsertal

Snowshoe Hiking in Tirol

7 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in St. Johann in Tirol

Hike through the winter landscape away from cleared paths.

Snowshoeing in St. Johann in Tirol

Snowshoe Hiking in the Wilder Kaiser Region

Snow-covered meadows and mountains as far as the eye can see.

Snowshoeing at Wilder Kaiser

Snowshoe Hiking in the Alpbachtal Region

Put on your snowshoes and immerse yourself in the winter wonderland of the Tyrolean mountains!

Snowshoeing at Alpbachtal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in Osttirol

Discover tranquillity in the wild nature!

Snowshoeing in Osttirol

Snowshoe Hiking in the Zillertal Valley

Experience the winter landscape away from the hustle and bustle with guided hikes.

Snowshoeing in the Zillertal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in the Ötztal Valley

Minimal equipment, lots of nature, and guided tours cross-country through deep snow.

Snowshoeing in the Ötztal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in St. Anton am Arlberg

Crunching snow underfoot, refreshing mountain air, and altitude training included.

Snowshoeing at the Arlberg
Did you know, that ...

... snowshoes already existed around 12,000 years ago? Ancient rock paintings prove it.

... the extended, moderate activity of snowshoeing boosts fat burning?

... snowshoeing's endurance training positively impacts the cardiovascular system?

... in Mongolia, 6,000-year-old snowshoes were found? They were wooden planks wrapped in fur.

Snowshoe Hiking in the SalzburgerLand

7 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in the Lungau

The sun-drenched Lungau is known for its scenic beauty and untouched nature.

Snowshoeing in the Lungau

Snowshoe Hiking in the Saalachtal Valley

Whether you prefer an easy stroll or something more challenging, in the valley or up the mountain, you will definitely find the perfect hike for you.

Snowshoeing at Saalachtal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in the Raurisertal Valley

Whether you prefer a leisurely walk or something more challenging, in the valley or up the mountain, you will definitely find the perfect hike for you.

Snowshoeing at Raurisertal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in Saalbach Hinerglemm

Enjoy the wonderful and tranquil sides of the valley on a guided hike.

Snowshoeing in Saalbach Hinerglemm

Snowshoe Hiking in Wagrain-Kleinarl

On family discovery tours, you'll recharge your energy for everyday life.

Snowshoeing in Wagrain-Kleinarl

Snowshoe Hiking in Zell am See-Kaprun

Local guides how you the most beautiful spots of the region.

Snowshoeing in Zell am See-Kaprun

Snowshoe Hiking in the Hochkönig Region

Enjoy nature actively and athletically in winter.

Snowshoeing at Hochkönig

Snowshoe Hiking in Carinthia

4 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in Bad Kleinkirchheim

The gentle Alpine snow world of the Nockberge is best explored from Bad Kleinkirchheim.

Snowshoeing in Bad Kleinkirchheim

Snowshoe Hiking at Lake Weissensee

Head into nature! Hike around the lake or on the alpine meadow. With or without a guide.

Snowshoeing at Lake Weissensee

Snowshoe Hiking in the Villach Region

Experience romantic winter moments at the Dreiländereck, Gerlitzen Alpe, and in the Dobratsch Nature Park.

Snowshoeing in the Villach Region

Snowshoe Hiking in the Lesachtal Valley

Sugar-coated treetops and glistening fields: The wintry landscape of the Lesachtal valley looks like straight out of a fairytale.

Snowshoeing in the Lesachtal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in Styria

4 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in the Schladming-Dachstein Region

Breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the mountains in their natural state, away from the ski resorts.

Snowshoeing in Schladming-Dachstein

Snowshoe Hiking at the Tauplitzalm

Experience winter on the high plateau of Tauplitzalm with beautiful views.

Snowshoeing at the Tauplitzalm

Snowshoe Hiking in the Almenland

Explore the beautifully snow-covered winter landscape on the Teichalm, one of the 125 alpine pastures in the largest alpine grazing area in Europe.

Snowshoeing in the Almenland

Snowshoe Hiking in the Murtal Valley

The Seetaler Alps, with Zirbitkogel as the highest peak, are a stunning hiking area.

Snowshoeing in the Murtal Valley

Snowshoe Hiking in Upper Austria

5 Tour Tips

Snowshoe Hiking in the Kalkalpen National Park

Touren Kalkalpen National Park

Snowshoe Hiking in the Traunsee-Almtal Region

Snowshoeing in the Traunsee-Almtal

Snowshoe Hiking in the Bohemian Forest

Snowshoeing in the Bohemian Forest

Snowshoe Hiking in Phyrn-Priel

Snowshoeing in Phyrn-Priel

Snowshoe Hiking in Bad Ischl

Snowshoeing in Bad Ischl
Snowshoe Hiking in Lower Austria

At 2,000 metres above sea level, snowshoe hiking on the Rax is a special experience. The Rax cable car conveniently takes hikers to the hiking area, where guided tours with mountain guides are also available. Tours in the Ötscher and Hochkar areas in the Mostviertel region are equally recommended.

Snowshoeing in the Viennese AlpsSnowshoeing in the Mostviertel Region

FAQ

  • It's best to strap snowshoes onto mountain or hiking boots with a stable, torsion-resistant tread sole.

  • Larger snowshoes help you stay on top of deep snow, while smaller ones are better for steeper terrain. Narrower snowshoes make walking less strenuous.

  • Choose bindings that are easy to open and close with a quick-release mechanism, even with gloves on. Bindings allowing lateral tilt reduce ankle strain, and adjustable bindings fit various shoe sizes.

Whether you should embark on a snowshoe hike on your own depends on the area, your fitness level, your experience, and the weather and snow conditions. If you’re unsure and want to fully enjoy your snowshoe experience, it's best to get a guide – either for yourself or as part of a group hike.

  • Food: Pack an energy-boosting snack like muesli bars or nuts and tea in an unbreakable thermos.

  • In Alpine terrain: Be prepared with an avalanche shovel, probe, beacon, and a bivy sack.

  • Gaiters: They prevent snow from getting into your boots and help keep your trousers dry.

  • Tour backpack: Choose a durable, waterproof backpack with good carrying comfort.

  • Always pack: Sunglasses, high-SPF sunscreen, and a mobile phone.

  • First aid kit with rescue blanket: Lightweight and invaluable in an emergency.

