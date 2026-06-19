Useful things to know before your ride

Whether it's your first time or you're already a tobogganing enthusiast, a few practical tips can help you plan your day with ease.

Opening times: Most summer toboggan runs operate from spring to autumn, while many alpine coasters are open in winter as well.

Operating conditions: Classic trough-based runs usually operate only in dry weather. Many alpine coasters are designed for all-weather use, so light rain is generally not an issue.

Children: Children can usually ride as passengers from the age of three. Depending on the attraction and minimum height requirements, they may be allowed to ride alone from around seven or eight years old.

Getting to the start: The starting point is typically reached by cable car or lift, often making it easy to combine a ride with a hike or a visit to a playground.

Speed: On classic summer toboggan runs, you control the speed yourself. Alpine coasters limit the speed automatically, usually to between 40 and 45 km/h.

Tip: Check opening times and ride regulations with the operator before your visit, and allow a little extra time. One ride is rarely enough.