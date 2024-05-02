Sunrise in Austria's Mountains
Start your day with a hike
We’re setting off in the dark, headlamp on, warm jacket zipped up. There's something special about this nighttime ascent. Our own footsteps and the rustling of nature are our only companions. Then, all of a sudden, the sky begins to glow. First a pale pink, then a golden yellow. The mountain peaks look like they’re on fire, while everything below in the valley is still asleep. The world awakens in slow motion, like a film in real time. It's those quiet moments on the mountain—when the sun turns the landscape in warm gold—that will stay with you long after you've returned to your everyday life.
Let us show you where to find the best early morning hikes in Austria!
The most beautiful regions for sunrise hikes in Austria
Headlamp with charged batteries
Warm, weatherproof layering pieces (it is much colder in the morning)
Sturdy hiking boots
Small backpack with water bottle(s) and energy-boosting snacks
Thermos bottle with warm tea or coffee
Fully charged mobile (for emergencies and taking pictures)
Map or GPS device
Seat cushion or mat for breaks
Breakfast on a mountain pasture
Breakfast in the gondola and at the chairlift
Spectacular views at dizzying heights
