Sunrise in Austria's Mountains

It's all about the view! These early morning hikes are rewarded with a breathtaking mountain sunrise.

We’re setting off in the dark, headlamp on, warm jacket zipped up. There's something special about this nighttime ascent. Our own footsteps and the rustling of nature are our only companions. Then, all of a sudden, the sky begins to glow. First a pale pink, then a golden yellow. The mountain peaks look like they’re on fire, while everything below in the valley is still asleep. The world awakens in slow motion, like a film in real time. It's those quiet moments on the mountain—when the sun turns the landscape in warm gold—that will stay with you long after you've returned to your everyday life.

Let us show you where to find the best early morning hikes in Austria!