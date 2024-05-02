Lebensgefühl Austria – Yoga

Yoga in the Austrian Alps
Re-energise in the mountains and by the lake

Austria's mountains become a natural yoga mat. Between peaks and lakes, powerful places emerge where asanas meet the Alps on a whole new level.

Austria is transforming yoga in the Alps – turning mountain pastures, soaring peaks and crystal-clear lakes into breathtaking open-air studios. Beyond the serene yoga rooms of hotels and chalets, nature itself sets the stage. Imagine striking a pose alongside curious goats, gliding through sun salutations on a SUP board, or finding stillness in a snowy alpine landscape.

From Tirol to Carinthia, all across Austria you'll find year-round classes that invite you to move, breathe and simply be – surrounded by the stunning beauty of the mountains. The crisp alpine air deepens your breath, the panoramic views calm your mind. Each session becomes more than just yoga – it's a full-body experience in nature that leaves a lasting impression on both body and soul.

Namaste in the Austrian provinces

Each province brings its own unique flair to the yoga experience – between mountains, lakes and special places of energy.

Tirol

Styria

Upper Austria

SalzburgerLand

Vorarlberg

Asanas in mountain regions

From morning yoga on an Alpine pasture to festivals with international teachers – Austria's mountain regions turn yoga into a full-sensory experience.

Namaste all year round

Yoga in the arlflow studio with Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin. Highlight in summer: the Mountain Yoga Festival against an alpine backdrop.

St. Anton am Arlberg

Find your balance

Yoga on the mountain, led by local teachers: Combined with breathtaking Alpine scenery, unique experiences for body and mind take place here all year round.

Lech Zürs

Weekly yoga in nature

Asanas and relaxation exercises are practised once a week in the midst of alpine meadows and mountain flowers. Participation is free with the cable car ticket.

Schmitten/Zell am See-Kaprun

Amidst impressive mountains

Retreats, workshops and the mountain yoga festival "Simply Being" combine movement and mindfulness in the midst of nature - for holistic well-being.

Schladming-Dachstein

Yoga in every season

The resort organises exclusive indoor and outdoor yoga days, workshops and regular yoga events. Many accommodations offer individual yoga programmes.

Gastein

Nature's idyllic setting meets flow

Yoga by the lake, on the mountain or on the SUP - the "yoga.tage" festival and year-round courses create space for balance in special places of strength.

Kufsteinerland

Good vibes at the high plateau

At the Good Vibes Festival with international teachers and Sunrise Yoga on the Joch at 2,064 metres, movement meets music, nature and lightness.

Seefeld region

The best way to start the day

In summer, weekly yoga on the Zwieselalm with a view of the Dachstein - 60 minutes of exercise, optionally with an organic breakfast at the hut.

Dachstein West

Me-time

Weekly yoga sessions and special mountain yoga events for more balance and relaxation take place here at an altitude of 1,700 metres.

Obertauern

Relax by the lake

Yoga by the lake, on the mountain or in the herb garden: Lake Weissensee offers a variety of sessions, retreats and courses for all levels of experience all year round.

Lake Weissensee

Yoga everywhere

The Fuschlsee region offers year-round courses, yoga by the lake, on footbridges or in the forest, retreats and workshops at special places of power.

Lake Fuschlsee

Namaste am See – and more

Daily yoga sessions from May to October at special power spots around Lake Wörthersee - complemented by retreats, SUP yoga and the "Namaste am See" festival.

Lake Wörthersee

Yoga hotels in the mountains

Warrior pose at 1,500 metres, sun salutations with a summit view – practising yoga in the Alps quickly shows how perfectly movement and altitude go hand in hand.

Yoga experience in the Kleinwalser valley

At an altitude of 1,200 metres, daily yoga practice in three sessions ensures more inner peace, balance and conscious breathing in the midst of the Alpine expanse.

Naturhotel Chesa Valisa

Yoga on the Teichalm

Daily yoga and meditation strengthen body and mind - in the heart of the Almenland Nature Park, accompanied by experienced trainers. This is how to relax on holiday.

Hotel Pierer

Nature experience in Pöllauberg

Yoga in the open air, mindful walking in the nature park and a variety of retreats with up to nine sessions a day - everyone can find their own flow here.

Hotel Retter

Yoga on the Turracher Höhe

Yoga with a view of the Carinthian mountains: the retreats combine different styles with Zen meditation and noticeably slow you down.

Hotel Hochschober

High above the Gerlitzen Alp

High above the valley, sound meditations, outdoor yoga and retreats with changing styles have a holistic effect - perfect for body, mind and a change of perspective.

Mountain Resort Feuerberg

Namaste at Lake Achensee

Breathwork, ice bathing, yoga and sound healing meet modern mindfulness at 1,000 metres - with an unobstructed view of the turquoise Achensee.

Das Kronthaler

Yoga in theTannheimer valley

Daily sessions and personal yoga create individualised practice spaces. The focus: conscious breathing, movement and mental clarity.

Yoga-Hotel …liebes Rot-Flüh

Meditation in Kals am Großglockner

At the foot of the Großglockner, a retreat opens up at an altitude of 1,300 metres: outdoor yoga, meditation and retreats provide space for holistic relaxation.

Gradonna ****s Mountain Resort

Time-out in Großarl

Yoga indoors or outdoors, combined with wellness and enjoyment - for harmonious balance and new strength in the Salzburg mountains.

Nesslerhof

Flow and balance in Leogang

Daily indoor and outdoor yoga sessions, retreats and deep relaxation: experience balance at 1,050 metres in a secluded location.

Forsthofalm

Yoga from a different viewpoint

Yoga experiences in Austria

Sporty experiences:  

Animal experiences: 

Events and festivals

By the lake, on a meadow or in the heart of a ski resort – all of Austria becomes a stage for yoga festivals, retreats and mindful experiences throughout the year.

Yoga events in Tirol

Inspiring in the mountains: sessions in different styles, workshops and mindfulness courses - all events and retreats at a glance.

Learn more

FAQs

Many regions in Austria offer a stunning natural backdrop of mountains and lakes for yoga sessions. Whether outdoors in the heart of nature or indoors with sweeping panoramic views – balance, relaxation and flow come naturally here.

