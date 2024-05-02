Austria's mountains become a natural yoga mat. Between peaks and lakes, powerful places emerge where asanas meet the Alps on a whole new level.

Austria is transforming yoga in the Alps – turning mountain pastures, soaring peaks and crystal-clear lakes into breathtaking open-air studios. Beyond the serene yoga rooms of hotels and chalets, nature itself sets the stage. Imagine striking a pose alongside curious goats, gliding through sun salutations on a SUP board, or finding stillness in a snowy alpine landscape.

From Tirol to Carinthia, all across Austria you'll find year-round classes that invite you to move, breathe and simply be – surrounded by the stunning beauty of the mountains. The crisp alpine air deepens your breath, the panoramic views calm your mind. Each session becomes more than just yoga – it's a full-body experience in nature that leaves a lasting impression on both body and soul.