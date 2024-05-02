Cheers to Austria's Award-Winning Chefs
Eating is more than just consuming food. It nourishes the soul, can be an expression of love, and brings people together. It tells stories, makes a country and its culture tangible, and creates memories that leave a lasting positive impression. In the same way, cooking is more than just preparing meals: It is a craft that can transform into an art form. For some, it is a calling that gives meaning to their own lives and profoundly enriches the lives of others.
Austria's top chefs are ambassadors of culinary artistry. From the ingredients provided by the land, they create true masterpieces, each with a distinct signature, that resonate far beyond Austria's borders. Here, we present some of the finest chefs in the country, whose talents are helping Austria become an increasingly renowned culinary destination. The stage is set!
Konstantin Filippou: Mediterranean-Austrian Cuisine
"The art lies in taking the guest on a culinary journey,” says Konstantin Filippou, who serves refined Mediterranean cuisine in his two establishments in Vienna's 1st district, using the finest ingredients, many of which are sourced from Austria. Konstantin Filippou is the 5-star restaurant of the Michelin-starred chef with Greek-Styrian roots: Here, he skilfully plays with contrasts and textures across up to nine courses, with fish taking centre stage in a composition that is both exciting and surprising. In O boufés, the Chef de Cuisine has created a minimalist bistro that has already earned three stars. The understated, honest cuisine perfectly complements the finely curated selection of natural wines that you can enjoy here. Cheers and bon appétit!
"When it comes to eating, I always keep the animalistic aspect in mind. That includes sometimes eating and drinking a bit too much. Life should be enjoyed to the fullest," believes Konstantin Filippou.
Three brilliant top chefs from the east of Austria
Heinz Reitbauer, Vienna
The highly decorated doyen of new Austrian cuisine treats his ingredients like jewels, and knows how to surprise time and time again. Great culinary art from Vienna!
Philipp Essl, Rossatz, Lower Austria
The young chef de cuisine cooks traditionally, but by all means not old-fashioned. Particularly good: The curd cheese strudel soufflé with Wachau apricots.
Paul Ivić: Pioneer of Haute Cuisine Without Fish and Meat
Austria’s first vegetarian 3-star chef has created a place with his restaurant Tian in Vienna's 1st district, where he has been elevating the finest regional organic vegetables, fruits, and grains since 2011—"from root to leaf." This includes nearly forgotten varieties and rarities that he uniquely showcases: Even carrot tops and cucumber peels become eye-catching features. Visually, his creations are like small works of art.
Paul Ivić places particular emphasis on working with local organic producers who operate sustainably and in harmony with nature. For the Tirolean-born chef, it’s not just about quality but also about health and the pure, unadulterated taste of nature—beyond fish and meat. A visit to Tian is truly a revelation.
Paul Ivić sees himself as a "conveyor of taste-driven emotion." He firmly believes that good food can make the world a better place.
Andreas Döllerer: Creator of the “New Alpine Cuisine”
When you mention Döllerer, the New Alpine Cuisine inevitably comes to mind: Austrian Alpine Cuisine is synonymous with this 5-star chef from SalzburgerLand. “We place the products of the Alpine region at the forefront and refine them using modern preparation and cooking techniques,” Döllerer explains. The highest regional quality meets innovation. The authentic, unadulterated offerings from local producers are celebrated at Restaurant Döllerer. Whether it’s Bluntau char raised in the purest spring water, pasture-raised beef, organic cheese, or wild berries, herbs, and mushrooms from the forest, trust is the foundation of collaboration, constantly bringing forth new creations and proving that dishes of international calibre can be crafted with what nature provides nearby. Döllerer is a pioneer of this creative school, which has gained many followers in recent years—rightly so.
Andreas Döllerer's signature dishes include Alpine scallops and Bluntaus char. If you would like to try out the star chef's fine recipes for yourself, you can read them in his cookbook "Alpine Cuisine".
Ambassadors of Alpine Cuisine
Jeremias Riezler, Kleinwalsertal, Vorarlberg
The cuisine in the Walserstuba restaurant is often described as "radically regional", with chef Riezler interpreting old Walser recipes in a new way.
Vitus Winkler, St. Veit, SalzburgerLand
At the Hotel Sonnhof, Vitus Winkler surprises guests in his "herb kingdom" with new and traditional creations, which he stages down to the smallest herb.
Milena Broger: Austria's Young Star Chef at Restaurant Weiss
Milena Broger grew up in the Bregenzerwald, cooked in Japan, Italy, and Denmark, and spent four years leading the kitchen at "Klösterle" in Zug am Arlberg, before opening her own culinary domain at Restaurant Weiss. The urban Weiss in Bregenz is run by her and her husband, Erik Pedersen, who was previously head chef at the renowned Kadeau in Copenhagen. With two stars, she is one of the youngest top chefs in the German-speaking world and is also known to Austrian audiences on television. At Weiss, she and her team serve a Scandinavian-inspired, refined cuisine in six to ten courses. Regional specialities are interpreted with a purist approach, offering delightful surprises—from preserved lemon to mountain cheese dumplings, from veal tartare with smoked char to braised lamb, with fancy drinks included. On Sundays, there’s breakfast and burgers. Milena Broger clearly knows what’s good.
“The Weiss should be fun, inspiring, and leave you full and happy. For us and for you,” says Milena Broger. She finds that cooking always brings her back to herself, as she puts it. It is, undoubtedly, her happy place.
Exciting female award-winning chefs from Austria
Theresia Palmetzhofer, Neuhofen, Lower Austria
At the "Gasthaus zur Palme", the 3-toque chef serves up creative and experimental dishes made from the highest quality Mostviertel produce. Innovative!
Parvin Razavi, Vienna
The Gault Millau Newcomer of the Year 2023 has cooked up three toques at &Flora. Her refined seasonal cuisine is a firework of flavours.
Lukas Nagl: The “Fish Whisperer” from the Salzkammergut
The fact that the Bootshaus on Lake Traunsee is considered the best fish restaurant in the country is thanks to 4-star chef Lukas Nagl. He has a remarkable culinary talent for working with aquatic creatures. The restaurant at Hotel Das Traunsee has been transformed by the "Fish Whisperer," as the Upper Austrian is affectionately known, into a top destination for anyone who wants to experience the pure, intense flavours of the local waters. Dishes often feature lake trout, Traunsee crayfish, perch, or freshwater mussels. The Gault Millau Chef of the Year 2023 is also a master of fermentation—and he handles meat dishes just as expertly as those with fish. His open-minded and nature-connected cuisine is a love letter to the culinary treasures of the Salzkammergut, and to the art of cooking itself, which he perfected under Heinz Reitbauer at Steirereck in Vienna.
Lukas Nagl prefers to use everything from the fish head to the tail: The offal goes into the fish beuschel (a type of stew), the fish liver is used in liver dumplings, and the fish heads are turned into a curry. He even ferments the fish trimmings into fish sauce.
Top-class natural cuisine
Hannes Müller, Weissensee, Carinthia
Fresh fish from Lake Weissensee plays the leading role in Hannes Müller's dishes. His creations are bold and always surprising.
Richard Rauch, Trautmannsdorf, Styria
Richard Rauch's modern, upscale inn cuisine combines the everyday, such as pork, with the unusual, such as yuzu.
