Restaurants in Burgenland: The Top Recommendations
Fine Dining in Burgenland: Elevated simplicity, reflecting the land, roots, and passion of the highly acclaimed chefs. It also hints at the future.
The natural landscapes of Burgenland slow your pace and open your heart. Reeds rustle, and the sun reflects off the surface of Lake Neusiedl. Look, a stork! Whether by the water or surrounded by nature, you're close to the heart of Burgenland. Tasting local and seasonal dishes in these special places is a unique experience.
You can reliably find the “authentic” Burgenland in the many inns, some of which have been serving excellent home-cooked meals for generations. These dishes are traditional and modern, keeping up with the times without overdoing it. They must feel genuine and honest, just like the hosts who make the inns the social hubs they've always been.
Top-Restaurants in Burgenland
Uncompromisingly minimalist, often cooked over an open fire and masterfully simple: At Taubenkobel, Alain Weissgerber, Chef of the Year 2024, elevates rare and earthy ingredients from the local area—from garden vegetables to carp. The Ratschen restaurant, located in the vineyards of South Burgenland, also sources locally. It is known for traditional dishes at lunchtime and more experimental cuisine in the evenings, accompanied by an excellent selection of wines.
The restaurant "Zur Blauen Gans" offers fantastic stuffed chicken and many straightforward vegetarian specialities. At Csencsits in South Burgenland, everything revolves around the wood-fired oven, with refined interpretations of dishes like fire-baked bread and fish soup. Local and seasonal are also the key themes at Ziegelwerk Gasthaus an der Leitha, where a young, highly motivated team serves classic and international dishes like tempura.
Restaurants in Burgenland with a special View
Gut Purbach is located in a historic winegrower's house with a picture-book garden, where Max Stiegl follows the motto "from nose to tail" with enthusiasm and a penchant for regional offal. "Das Fritz" serves local specialities from fish from the lake to game from the region, with a direct view of the lake and from early to late. The Seejungfrau is also located directly on the water, serving uncomplicated regional specialities in a casual atmosphere all day long, while the Libelle restaurant enhances the lake view with Asian-inspired creations and Burgenland classics. The "Möwe" - VILA VITA Pannonia - is located on the hotel's lake, and the steppe beef tartare is highly recommended. In the middle of the vineyards in Andau, you'll find the impressive Infinity restaurant. In addition to an excellent selection of wines, national classics and newly interpreted international dishes are served here.
The best Inns in Burgenland
Yiddish chicken liver spread and fish soup with paprika: These are the best-known dishes at the almost legendary Gasthaus zur Dankbarkeit. The regionally and seasonally orientated "Zum fröhlichen Arbeiter" serves game, Austrian pork crackling dumplings and other classics. The "Im Hofgassl" inn in the wine town of Rust has made a name for itself with homemade pasta, fresh sorbets, and a wonderful garden! Experimental wines and classic pub cuisine can be found at Pauli's Stuben in Hotel Braunstein. Gasthaus Fuchs is an institution in central Burgenland with fine Blunzen (Austrian blood sausage; similar to black pudding). The young team at Joseph - Café Restaurant Hotel puts a modern twist on home-style cooking, and you'll dine under a huge plane tree. The Heimlichwirt focuses on "down-to-earth cuisine made from good ingredients from real farmers": "It should taste good, be satisfying and feel good."
Guide MICHELIN Austria 2025
