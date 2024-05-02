Looking for a top restaurant in Carinthia? These are our recommendations - from pubs to top restaurants.

Pure joie de vivre in every bite: Carinthia's top gastronomy is something to be savoured. Great masters of the culinary trade create original, sophisticated and modern interpretations of classics at the highest level. Mediterranean nuances are a favourite - after all, the Adriatic is not far away. We present a fine selection of award-winning top addresses for gourmets.

Carinthia boasts no fewer than 200 bathing lakes - alongside mighty mountain landscapes, wonderful vineyards and picturesque villages. Slow food is just as much at home here as the talent to enjoy the finer things in life. These include culinary delights, which become multi-sensory experiences in the following special places by the water, in the countryside and at high altitudes:

Carinthian classics, sometimes traditional, sometimes more modern and new Carinthian cuisine with Alpine-Adriatic flavours form a delicious symbiosis in the inns of the southernmost province. From Kärntner Reindling, a pastry made from yeast dough, to fresh fish from the local lakes and the famous Carinthian Kasnudeln (cheese noodles) with the "crinkled" edge, there are some treasures on the menus of the inns, some of which feel like living rooms.