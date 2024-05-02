Family Activities for Rainy Days in Austria

Bad weather? Don't worry, we got you covered. Here are the best things to do with kids in Austria on a rainy day.

Rain probably isn't what you pictured when planning your holiday in Austria. However, it does happen. And, luckily, when the time comes, there are countless indoor activities for children that will quickly make you forget about the bad weather.

Visit an interactive museum such as the House of Nature in Salzburg or the Ars Electronica Center in Linz. Or immerse yourself in an underground world at the Hallein Salt Mine. Fairytale castles and palaces such as the Kufstein Fortress or Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna offer exciting family experiences for history buffs. And let's not forget Austria's many spas where all ages can enjoy a full day of pure relaxation.

Here are our favourite excursion tips and activities for rainy days in Austria.

Fun experiences in thermal spas, castles and palaces

Burgenland

Even though Burgenland is famous for its many hours of sunshine, occasionally it does rain. The good news is, the region offers a wide range of bad weather options for families.
Many thermal spas have dedicated kids areas and slides where the little ones can have fun while their parents relax. Adventures also await at castles and palaces, inviting visitors of all ages to fully immerse themselves in the world of knights and princesses. That way, even a rainy day turns into an adventure for the whole family.

Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg

Hydro and adventure pools, slides, children's and relaxation areas - this thermal spa caters to all ages and ensures that everyone has a good time.

Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg

St. Martins Therme & Lodge

Enjoy the warm water in the thermal pools right on the shores of Lake Neusiedl while gazing at the grassland through the panoramic windows.

St. Martins Therme & Lodge

Esterházy Castle

History comes alive at Esterházy Palace, where exciting guided tours, creative workshops and magical experiences await the whole family.

Esterházy Castle

Forchtenstein Castle

Around fullmoon, children are invited to dress up as vampires and explore the hidden corners of the castle (link and tours in German only).

Family draculade
Adventures in mines & relaxation in the thermal spa

Carinthia

Carinthia offers family-friendly excursion options even for rainy days! Visit the Terra Mystica show mine and immerse yourself in the underground world. The Obir stalactite caves will instantly enchant you. At the Granatium in Radenthein, familes can check out sparkling garnets and even search for gemstones themselves.
Just want to stretch your legs and relax? Spend a day at the Kärnten Therme spa, offering pleasant temperatures and fun for the whole family.

Terra Mystica show mine

Experience the world of mining up close in the Terra Mystica & Terra Montana show mine! Family-friendly guided tours, slides and interesting insights await.

Terra Mystica and Terra Montana

Carinthia Thermal Bath Villach

Relax and have fun at the Kärnten Therme! The water world features multiple slides, indoor and outdoor pools and tubs with massage jets.

Water World

Obir dripstone caves

Tour the magical underworld of the Obir stalactite caves! Marvel at unique rock formations and fascinating light shows and listen to thrilling stories.

Obir dripstone caves

Granatium Radenthein

Dive into the sparkling world of garnet stones! Exciting experiences, a mining area and exhibitions will bring you closer to the "stones of love".

Garnetium
Learn about animals, art & herbs

Lower Austria

Get to know your surroundings at the House of Nature in St. Pölten with its interactive exhibitions on the local flora and fauna. The Kunstmeile Krems will delight you with modern art and exciting museums. If you're interested in herbs, tour Sonnentor in the Waldviertel region. And if medieval flair and falcon shows are more your cup of tea, head to Rosenburg Castle, a must-see even on a rainy day.

House for Nature in St. Pölten

This museum will bring you closer to the flora and fauna of Lower Austria. Interactive exhibitions and interesting facts and figures await!

House for Nature

Art Mile Krems

The Krems Art Mile offers creative experiences for the whole family! Workshops and guided tours allow all ages to learn about art in a playful way.

Art education for families

Sonnentor

Discover how fragrant organic herbs are turned into teas and spices on the Sonnentor guided tours in the Waldviertel region. Samples included!

Sonnentor experience

Rosenburg Castle

History comes to life at Rosenburg Castle! Knights' games, a falconry and kid-friendly tours make a visit an adventure for the whole family.

Rosenburg Castle
Innovation in the museum & formations in ice caves

Upper Austria

Technology and innovation are at the heart of the Ars Electronica Center in Linz! The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave is home to stunning ice formations, a real highlight no matter the weather. The Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach offers tropical flair, slides and relaxation for the whole family - a great way to make a rainy day in Austria exciting and cosy at the same time!

Ars Electronica Center in Linz

At the AEC, children can discover technology and science in a fun way. Expect workshops, interactive exhibitions and the so-called Deep Space.

ARS Electronica Center for families

Dachstein Giant Ice Cave

Discover stunning ice formations and mysterious corridors and listen to fascinating stories. A magical adventure for children of all ages.

Dachstein Giant Ice Cave

Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach

Relax at the Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach! Tropical vibes, thermal baths, saunas and all kinds of water adventures ensure fun for everyone.

Bad Schallerbach thermal baths

Hallstatt Salt Mine

The air is cold and damp but the white cotton jackets and pants will keep you warm. Are you ready to slide into the mountain and learn about the miners' life?

Hallstatt Salt Mine
Feel the magic of salt, nature & theatre

SalzburgerLand

The Salzburg Salt Worlds are one of the family attractions in Austria that entertain and inspire no matter the weather. The House of Nature in Salzburg awaits with an exciting mix of natural history, technology and interactive stations. Or how about the Salzburg Marionette Theatre, promising magical moments with their puppet versions of world-famous plays and operas?
For nature fans, the Hohe Tauern National Park Worlds in Mittersill offer fascinating insights into the surrounding alpine flora and fauna.

Salzwelten (Salt Mines) Salzburg

"Mining duck Sally" guides children aged 4 to 10 through secret mountain tunnels and will bring them face-to-face with rich salt princes.

Guided tours at the salt mines

House of Nature in Salzburg

Mingle with animals without leaving the city. Young explorers can playfully delve into the secrets of nature and technology at this museum.

House of Nature Salzburg

National Park Worlds Mittersill

Fly over the valleys of the Hohe Tauern National Park, crawl into a marmot burrow or experience a wild stream from a pebble's perspective!

Hohe Tauern National Park Worlds

Salzburg Marionette Theatre

Watch a magical performances! Lovingly designed puppets and classic productions will equally amaze all generations.

Salzburg Marionette Theatre
Slide into the salt mine, the water & the old town

Styria

Experience magical moments in the Salt Worlds in Altaussee or relax in the pleasantly warm pool before heading to the water slide at the H2O Thermal Spa in Bad Waltersdorf. Sweet tooth? You'll love the Zotter Chocolate World in Riegersburg: Watch the chocolate being made and sample some of the latest creations. In Graz, the Schlossberg slide, the longest indoor glass slide in the world, ensures an adrenaline rush - a fun adventure for the whole family that will quickly make you forget the rain!

Salzwelten (Salt Worlds) Altaussee

Hop on the giant slide and you'll arrive right at the shores of the illuminated underground salt lake at a rapid pace - an almost mystical moment.

Altaussee Salt Worlds

H2O Thermal Spa Bad Waltersdorf

A water and wellness paradise for the whole family with exciting slides, a children's area for the little ones and plenty of relaxing zones.

Kids thermal spa in Bad Waltersdorf

Zotter Experience World

From the cocoa bean to the chocolate bar: Experience the entire production process of chocolate, enjoy samples and immerse yourself in sweet moments.

Zotter World of Experience

Schlossberg slide in Graz

A fast-paced experience awaits you in Graz! On the longest indoor slide in Europe, you will whizz down the Schlossberg mountain into the old town.

The Slide
Explore witchcraft, crystal worlds & the Middle Ages

Tirol

The Hexenwasser (literally: "witch water") in Söll offers indoor experiences based around nature, water and, of course, witchcraft. Heading to Zillertal? Make sure to tour the unique ice cave.
The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens enchant with sparkling art and magical plays of light. Kufstein Fortress entices visitors with a journey back in time to the Middle Ages.

Rainy day in Tirol? Don't worry! Here are some excursion tips.

Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Get enchanted by sparkling chambers of wonder, a magical garden and impressive installations - an experience for all senses!

Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Kufstein Fortress

Head on a guided tour through mysterious corridors and to hidden towers while listening to true stories from the Middle Ages.

Kufstein Fortress for children

Hexenwasser theme park in Söll

Learn about witchcraft, customs and ancient legends at the indoor interactive stations and explore the element of water in a playful way.

Witches & water experiences

Nature's Ice Palace in Zillertal

Descend into the depths of the Nature Ice Palace at Hintertux Glacieror and explore the Visorium with escape rooms.

Explore the unique ice cave
Experience nature & architecture in an interactive way

Vorarlberg

Dornbirn's Inatura nature museum inspires visitors with interactive exhibitions and live animals. The journey will take you through the mountain, forest and water habitats typical of Vorarlberg. At the end, you will literally step into the scene by walking through a human body.
Modern art and exciting architecture await at the Kunsthaus Bregenz - here, the focus lies on interactive experiences and experimentation for children and their parents.

Rainy day in Vorarlberg? Don't worry! Here are some excursion tips.

Inatura Dornbirn

This interactive natural history museum brings nature, people and technology to life. Try out the playstation, experience and learn.

Inatura

Kunsthaus Bregenz

Interactive tours, workshops such as "Children's Art" and the KUB ArtClass for young people stimulate imagination and creativity.

Kunsthaus Bregenz for families
Travel back in time & conduct an orchestra virtually

Vienna

Embark on a virtual journey through time at Time Travel Vienna or immerse yourself in the imperial splendor of the Hofburg Palace with its Imperial Apartments and the Sisi Museum.
Animal lovers will adore the House of the Sea, while music fans will love the interactive House of Music. The Volksoper offers magical performances for children. For wonders of nature, look no further than the Natural History Museum.

Time Travel Vienna

Experience Vienna's history virtually. The location is historic, the ambience modern: 5D cinema, "Habsburg Show" and horse-drawn carriage ride.

Time Travel History Tour

Sisi Museum

Discover the life of the fascinating empress! Original objects, her bedroom and bathroom provide fascinating insights into Sisi's world.

Sisi Museum

Sisi's Imperial Apartments

Admire the magnificent rooms of the Habsburgs, including Franz Joseph's study and Sisi's living room, bedroom and bathroom in the Hofburg.

Imperial Palace Vienna

Haus des Meeres (Aqua Terra Zoo)

The fascinating underwater world, sharks, colourful tropical fish and a tropical house with free-flying birds will make your visit unforgettable!

Aqua Terra Zoo

House of Music

Discover an interactive world of sound, listen to stories about composers and watch your children conduct an orchestra themselves!

House of Music for children

Volksoper

With operas, fairy tales and musical adventures suitable for children, a visit to the theatre becomes an unforgettable highlight.

Volksoper for young audiences

Natural History Museum

Discover dinosaurs, sparkling gemstones and the secrets of nature. Interactive stations make the visit an exciting experience for children!

Natural History Museum for families

