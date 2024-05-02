Family Activities for Rainy Days in Austria

Bad weather? Don't worry, we got you covered. Here are the best things to do with kids in Austria on a rainy day.

Rain probably isn't what you pictured when planning your holiday in Austria. However, it does happen. And, luckily, when the time comes, there are countless indoor activities for children that will quickly make you forget about the bad weather.

Visit an interactive museum such as the House of Nature in Salzburg or the Ars Electronica Center in Linz. Or immerse yourself in an underground world at the Hallein Salt Mine. Fairytale castles and palaces such as the Kufstein Fortress or Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna offer exciting family experiences for history buffs. And let's not forget Austria's many spas where all ages can enjoy a full day of pure relaxation.

Here are our favourite excursion tips and activities for rainy days in Austria.