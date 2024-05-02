The Most Beautiful Rooftop Bars in Austria

Aurora rooftop bar view
Warm summer evenings, city lights, surrounded by friends: Above the rooftops, moments unfold that stay with you – shared over cool drinks and remarkable sunsets.

Elegant, laid-back or simply heavenly: Rooftop bars in Austria capture the essence of urban summer ease. Anyone who starts their evening here feels as if they are floating above the city – far from everyday life, close to friends, acquaintances or a partner.

A drink on the terrace, music in the air, views stretching across rooftops and mountains – it is these moments that make rooftop bars with a view so special. Perspectives shift: the city explored during the day reveals a different face from above, lighter, brighter, more surprising. Between city lights and golden sunsets, a feeling emerges that cannot be held on to, yet lingers long after.

From Vienna to Innsbruck, from Salzburg to Graz: panorama bars, sky bars and elegant rooftop terraces give summer in the city its own character – light, lively and full of sensory impressions. Every rooftop bar tells its own story.

And once you have been up here, the moment stays with you – part of how the city feels. You won't get it out of your head.

When old-town charm meets skyline flair

Rooftop bars in Vienna

Above Vienna's rooftops, the sky feels a little closer. Between historic domes, modern glass façades and the distant hills of the Vienna Woods unfolds a panorama that effortlessly blends past and present.

As the sun slowly sets behind the city’s surrounding hills, the rooftop terraces become small stages for summer living – glasses clink, music drifts through the warm air, and the golden evening light settles over the old town’s roofs.

Here, Vienna reveals its light, joyful side – urban, charming and timelessly beautiful.

Rooftop bars in Vienna at a glance.

More cool locations for hot summer days.

Hotel Ruby Marie: 24/7 bar

Between Mariahilfer Straße and Westbahnhof, you'll find a laid-back Viennese retreat. With a white spritzer in your hand and the view of the city, summer is so easy.

24/7 bar

The Hoxton: Cayo Coco rooftop bar

Near the city park, 1950s flair meets Caribbean vibes. Pastel colours, palm trees, rum and rhythm – a rooftop bar like a short trip to Havana.

Cayo Coco

25hours Hotel: Dachboden terrace

An insider tip for the golden hour in the MuseumsQuartier: cocktails, highballs, gin and a panoramic view of the city centre – urban, lively, unique.

Dachboden

Hotel Zoku: North Terrace and South Terrace

Next to the Prater, the big city meets garden idyll. Surrounded by herbs, fairy lights and the skyline, you'll enjoy summer drinks and easy vibes.

North Terrace and South Terrace
Between baroque scenery and the golden hour

Rooftop bars in Salzburg

In Salzburg, baroque elegance meets an easy-going Alpine way of life. Raise a glass at height and you look out towards Hohensalzburg Fortress, the old-town lanes and the green hills all around.

Evening light and the sound of bells mingle in the air as the city glows in the golden shimmer of sunset.

Salzburg’s rooftops feel like small oases above the city of music – places to savour, observe and simply breathe.

IMLAUER Hotel Pitter Salzburg: IMLAUER Sky Bar & Restaurant

Above the rooftops of Salzburg, fine cuisine meets panoramic views. A melange of old town, Alps and culinary delights – from Schnitzel to Salzburger Nockerl: heavenly!

IMLAUER Sky Bar & Restaurant

Hotel Stein Salzburg: Steinterrasse

Breakfast, lunch or sundowners are served on the 7th floor of the hotel, offering panoramic views of Hohensalzburg Fortress and Salzburg's UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Steinterrasse

arte Hotel Salzburg: hu:goes 14 rooftop bar

On the 14th floor, artistic Hugo variations and a view that will leave you speechless await you. Modern design, Alpine panorama and sparkling lightness in perfection.

hu:goes 14
When Alpine flair meets city vibes

Rooftop bars in Innsbruck

Few cities bring sky and mountains as close together as Innsbruck. Above the rooftops, the peaks sparkle as if within reach, while life pulses down below.

An evening on a rooftop here feels like a holiday slipped into everyday life: fresh mountain air, the scent of summer, a cool drink in hand and a sea of lights flickering between the Nordkette and Patscherkofel.

A panorama that gives you a shiver – and makes you want to hold on to the moment.

More drinks, summer feeling and mountain views in Innsbruck

ADLERS Hotel Innsbruck: ADLERS Bar

The Havana Rooftop Bar on the 13th floor brings a Caribbean vibe to Innsbruck. With 92 points in the Falstaff Bar Guide 2025, the bar is one of the best in the country.

ADLERS Bar

Motel One: Rooftop One Bar

On the 13th floor, Innsbruck opens up in a whole new perspective: Alps as far as the eye can see, fine drinks and a relaxed atmosphere above the rooftops of the city.

Rooftop One Bar

RathausGalerien: Cafe 360°

Located right in the centre, on the historic Maria-Theresien-Straße, the bar offers an impressive panoramic view – the name says it all.

Cafe 360°

The Penz: 5th floor American Bar

The American Bar on the 5th floor of the hotel offers a high-quality selection of whisky, gin and rum. View of the mountains? Included!

5th floor
Smaller towns, big views

Sky bars in Graz, Linz, Klagenfurt, St. Pölten, Eisenstadt

From the south to Burgenland, there are places that bring you closer to the sky even beyond the well-known rooftop hotspots. In Graz, the Mediterranean feel of the old town meets creative rooftop terraces – ideal for warm evenings with views of the Schlossberg. Linz shows its urban, modern side, Klagenfurt shines with a touch of Wörthersee charm, and St. Pölten and Eisenstadt surprise with delightful viewpoints. What you notice everywhere is the same relaxed summer spirit – a blend of cocktails, city lights and an easygoing mood.

SkyBar am Schlossberg

467 metres above the rooftops of Graz's old town, a wine bar, cocktails, pleasant music and pioneering architecture promise hours of joy!

SkyBar

Hotel Schwarzer Bär: Rooftop7 bar

In the heart of Linz city centre, there is a sweeping view of the cathedral and Pöstlingberg. Stylish, relaxed and a favourite spot above the rooftops, even in winter.

Rooftop7 bar

Café, Bar and Restaurant Skygarden Linz

Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner above the rooftops of Linz with a view of Pöstlingberg and the cathedral.

Skygarden Linz

Garner Hotel Klagenfurt – Moser Verdino: Bar 19null7

The rooftop bar in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee combines old town with panoramic views of the Alps. Enjoy yourself on two floors – stylish, lively and what a view!

Bar 19null7

Das ALFRED: Sundeck Dachterrassenbar

St. Pölten's only lounge roof terrace offers relaxed design, fine drinks and a view stretching as far as the Ötscher mountain – perfect for summer hours above the city.

Sundeck

Hotel Galántha: THE TOP Rooftop-Bar

Above the rooftops of Eisenstadt, the view stretches all the way to Lake Neusiedl. The castle, town and countryside merge here with fine drinks and a stylish ambience.

THE TOP

FAQs

  • Best time: Sunset – golden light and the perfect atmosphere

  • Reservation: Book ahead, especially at weekends

  • Dress code: Smart casual – stylish yet relaxed

  • Drinks: Try the signature cocktails – often with a regional twist

  • Season: Peak season runs from April to October; some rooftops also open in winter

  • Tip: Arrive early for the best seats and views

From Vienna to Innsbruck, rooftop bars attract visitors with views and atmosphere. Favourites include the Aurora Rooftop Bar and the Cayo Coco Rooftop Bar in Vienna, the IMLAUER Sky Bar in Salzburg, ADLERS Bar in Innsbruck and SKYBAR Graz.

Yes. A reservation is worthwhile, especially at weekends or around sunset. Many rooftop bars offer only limited seating with the best views – securing a table in advance means you can enjoy the evening without stress.

No. Most rooftop bars operate only from April/May to September/October. Only a few venues with covered areas or heaters open in winter. If visiting during the colder months, it is best to check opening times in advance.

Yes. Smaller cities also have stylish rooftop terraces. In Linz, the Rooftop7 Bar and the Skygarden are firm favourites; in Eisenstadt, The Top Bar at Hotel Galantha is a highlight. Even St. Pölten surprises with a rooftop spot: the Sundeck at Hotel Alfred.

