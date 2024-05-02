Restaurants in SalzburgerLand

From high-end restaurants and lakeside addresses to contemporary inns: There are many top restaurants in Salzburg that are well worth a visit.

Salzburg is synonymous with Alpine cuisine: Highly acclaimed chefs refine the finest products from the Alpine region using modern techniques and a great deal of creativity. However, Alpine cuisine is not the only offering. Creativity knows no bounds, and the chefs in SalzburgerLand are equally rich in vision and passion. It’s a truly overwhelming mix!

Crystal-clear lakes set against impressive mountain landscapes, dense forests, lush hills, and the Mozart city of Salzburg: The region is worth a visit simply for its scenery. Here, we reveal where you can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences by the water, with a mountain view, or overlooking the city:

Salzburg’s traditional tavern culture blends the new with the time-honoured. In the local inns, you'll find specialities like the famous Salzburger Nockerln, Bauernkrapfen, or Pinzgau cheese spaetzle, alongside contemporary creations using the best regional products—from Pinzgau beef and fresh trout to sourdough bread. Expect culinary experiences with a feel-good factor!