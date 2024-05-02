Schnaps, whisky and gin from Austria
Cheers! When it comes to a premium product like fine brandy, the quality of the raw ingredients is paramount. These high-proof, complex spirits capture the essence of the carefully distilled fruits and herbs, where quality takes top priority. Some varieties are aged for up to ten years before they make it into glass, ready to be enjoyed by connoisseurs.
Across Austria, distilleries are devoted to the craft of schnaps-making, a tradition now enhanced by modern technology, including prized copper stills. Many of the fruits used are even grown in their own gardens.
Discover the world of local fine brandies, whiskies, and gins here.
Tirol: Special brandies
Green slopes, orchards, and gnarled plum trees: Welcome to the distillery village of Stanz, situated at 1,040 metres above sea level – Europe’s highest fruit-growing region. The sunny location and a sophisticated irrigation system enhance the fruits' aroma and sugar content.
This village of 650 residents is fully dedicated to the art of fine brandy. Of around 150 households, no fewer than 90 produce fine brandies. Among them is Simon Nothdurfter, who has made a name for himself with his distillery "Giggus" – meaning "sharp water," an apt description of his craft.
Unlike regular schnaps, only fully ripe fruit with a 100% fruit content is used for fine brandy. This means that connoisseurs can savour the fruit’s fragrance in the glass and enjoy its gentle, lingering taste on the palate.
Cultivating, mashing (crushing the fruit), distilling, and bottling: The journey of apricots, pears, currants, or raspberries from the garden to the glass involves many stages. Those interested in learning more about the creation of these high-proof delicacies can do so on the Tirol Schnaps Route. Clarity, fruitiness, and purity – these are the defining qualities that have long characterised Tirol’s schnaps. Over 40 schnaps distillers in North and East Tirol open their doors to curious visitors and gourmets, who, after the tours, are welcome to sample the fine spirits.
Tirol, the fine brandy province
Kaufmann Spirits, Ellmau
Wolfgang Kaufmann has dedicated his heart and soul to the production of spirits. A delicacy: 2022 Kaufmann Spirits "Orange". With show distillery!
Rochelt distillery, Fritzens near Innsbruck
Classics, rarities and schnaps cuvées made from the best fruit in the region. The "Naturstarken" with Swarovski crystal stoppers are at least ten years old.
Giggus distillery, Stanz near Landeck
Simon Nothdurfter produces his highly acclaimed classics from plums, apples, pears and rowan berries. The "healthy" versions are made from gentian or masterwort.
Kuenz natural distillery, Dölsach
In its 12th generation, with a view of the Lienz Dolomites, this distillery makes all kinds of high-proof spirits from regional fruits, herbs and water.
Styria: Ripe fruit from the volcanic region
For four generations, the Gölles family has been cultivating orchards and apple orchards in the sunny hills around the medieval Riegersburg castle. On their search for the perfect taste of the region, they have planted the orchards with old, rare fruit varieties, including thousands of Kriecherl, Maschanzker and Hirschbirnen trees. From the best fruits, Alois Gölles distils the finest schnaps in a copper pot.
The fine, award-winning pear, apricot, plum and apple brandies are made entirely without sugar, flavourings or colourings. Gin, whisky, rum and vermouth are served on top. A paradise for gourmets of high-proof spirits!
Fancy something extravagant? The award-winning "XA Vogelbeer 2000" limited edition from Gölles smells of marzipan and tastes incredibly dense, smoky and earthy.
Renowned distilleries in Styria
Hochstrasser distillery, Mooskirchen
The family business produces high-quality fruit brandies using traditional methods. Tip: The fruit schnaps made from Styrian apples and pears.
SalzburgerLand: Aromas from the forest
The Mandlberggut is located at 980 metres above sea level in Radstadt and offers the best views of the Dachstein mountain range. This is where the Warter family have set up their manufactory, masterfully refining local plants into fine schnaps.
For example, Swiss stone pine or mountain pine, pine plants that are only found in the Alps. You can visit them in their little paradise and learn everything about the production process on a guided tour: From the harvest to the production of essences, brandies and the Austrian "Rock Whisky". Tasting included, of course.
High proof spirits from SalzburgerLand
Siegfried Herzog distillery, Saalfelden
On the 500-year-old farm in Saalachtal, Siegi Herzog produces the best brandies in his state-of-the-art distillery. A highlight: The Dirndl brandy from 2013.
Upper Austria: Where fruit feels at home
Over 11,000 pear trees, 7,000 apple trees, plum, quince and rowanberry trees: One can only guess what's going on here on the estate of Hans Reisetbauer in Kirchberg-Thening during harvest season. Originally a traditional farm, it is one of the most modern distilleries in the country today. In addition to award-winning fruit brandies, the distillery also produces carrot, ginger and wild service tree brandies - Hans Reisetbauer likes to try new things. Whisky, gin, vodka and rum are also available. The water for the fine spirits comes from a Mühlviertel mountain pasture and is particularly mild and soft.
Fresh, fruity, subtly sweet: Reisetbauer's 2020 raspberry brandy is a 41.5% revelation for connoisseurs. One litre contains no less than 33 kg of macerated raspberries.
Upper Austria by the glass
Parzmair distillery, Schwanenstadt
The family business refines fruit from its own garden (and the region) into fine brandies. Gin, vermouth, rum and liqueurs are also available.
Lower Austria: Fiery red dirndls and a lot of heart and soul
The Dirndl - the local name for the cornelian cherry - is what the The Fuxsteiner family family specialises in on their mountain farm in the Pielach Valley: Around 20,000 kilos of the red wild fruit are processed into high-quality brandies, juices, jams and other delicacies every year. For the family, it is a matter of honour that all "Dirndln" are hand-picked. On the Dirndl educational trail, guests learn everything about the robust wild fruit, which has a tart and sour taste and only becomes sweet when fully ripe.
In autumn, things are in full swing in Pielachtal: The Dirndlkirtag celebrates "Dirndln" in two ways - both the red wild fruit and the "Dirndln" (girls), one of whom is crowned the "Dirndl Queen".
Progressive spirits from Lower Austria
Farthofer Distillery
Mostello, a special pear dessert wine, is the signature product of the Mostviertel organic winery, where the finest brandies and liqueurs are also available for tasting.
Quality is everything
Whisky from Austria: A success story since 1995
Originally from medieval Scotland or Ireland, whisky – meaning "water of life" in Gaelic – has long had deep cultural roots. Yet, before 1995, few could have imagined Austrian producers embracing whisky-making with local ingredients.
That year, the Haider Distillery in the Waldviertel took the leap, and since then, over 50 more producers have followed suit, including Broger Private Distillery in Vorarlberg, Dachstein Distillery in Salzburg, and Waldviertel Granite Distillery. Since 2012, the "Austrian Whisky Association" has been promoting Austrian whisky culture at home and abroad. Since 2023, the Vienna Whisky Festivals have been held twice a year to celebrate this amber-hued "water of life."
The Haider distillery in the Waldviertel region offers guided tours with film screenings "From grain field to whisky glass", tour of the production and storage facility, "Smelling and understanding malt" and a comparison of production with Scotland and Ireland.
Made in Austria: Gin from local botanicals
Another spirit that’s gaining traction among Austrian distilleries is juniper brandy – better known as gin. It’s not so surprising, as juniper berries thrive in Austria, along with other botanicals like rosemary, elderberry, or citrus peel, which bring a unique aroma to this popular spirit, often enjoyed with tonic.
The Steinhorn Distillery in Lower Austria ranks among the country’s best. For those keen to try, the award-winning, zesty-spicy Steinhorn Gin 2021 is distilled in a 60-litre copper still and infused with botanicals from the distillery’s own garden. Other top choices include the Blue Gin from Reisetbauer Distillery in Upper Austria and the Overproof by The Stin from Styria.
Gin is often also called "Perfume of spirits" because the taste of gin can be so versatile. The flavor comes primarily from the gin spices, i.e. the botanicals used in gin production.
FAQs
This might also be interesting
In wine and sparkling wine you'll taste the region
In Austria, at a Heuriger, an extra serving of passion is offered alongside the view of the vineyard landscape.