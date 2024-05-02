Theme Parks in Austria
As the days grow longer and the temperatures become milder, children's boundless energy often knows no limits. What better way to channel that enthusiasm than by exploring the expansive grounds of an amusement park? These parks offer a diverse range of attractions catering to all age groups, ensuring fun and adventure for everyone. Whether it's the thrill of fast-paced rollercoasters, interactive play areas, or the tranquility of relaxed picnic spots, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Regular events and shows add an extra layer of entertainment, allowing families to create unforgettable memories together and escape the routine of everyday life.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Burgenland
Whether princess, pirate, damsel of the castle or cowboy - the adventure and theme parks in Burgenland offer something for everyone. Here you will also find Austria's largest adventure park, the Familypark.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Carinthia
In Carinthia's leisure and adventure parks, you can fight dragons, visit Heidi on the mountain pasture and paint your own garden gnome. In Minimundus, visitors can travel around the world in just a few hours.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Lower Austria
Lower Austria's leisure and adventure parks are both diverse and educational. At Dinopark Hubhof, for example, there are life-size prehistoric models, in Carnuntum you can travel back to Roman times and in Pielachtal, children can go on a treasure hunt.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Upper Austria
There is plenty to discover for young and young-at-heart explorers in Upper Austria's theme and adventure parks.
Adventure and Theme Parks in SalzburgerLand
The leisure and adventure parks in SalzburgerLand promise exercise and sport, nature and adventure. The original attractions provide fun and variety for young and old.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Styria
There are many interesting stories to hear in the Styrian leisure and adventure parks: In Styrassic Park, you can find out from the dinosaurs themselves why they became extinct, and in the fairytale forest, Little Red Riding Hood and co. tell you about their adventures.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Tirol
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Tirolean mountains, the leisure and adventure parks offer entertainment for all ages. Themes range from Austria’s largest outdoor amusement park to research camps and magical fairy worlds.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Vorarlberg
Travelling to the adventure parks in Vorarlberg is an experience in itself; both Bärenland in Klostertal and Schmugglerland in Montafon can only be reached by cable car.
Adventure and Theme Parks in Vienna
Leisure and adventure parks have a long-standing tradition in Vienna. The Vienna Prater has been open since 1766, and Schönbrunn Zoo, established in 1752, is the oldest zoo in the world. Vienna also offers plenty of other leisure activities for children.
