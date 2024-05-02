1 star Michelin-starred restaurants in Tirol

At Gründler’s Gourmet Stüberl at Hotel Alpin in Achenkirch, Armin and Alexander Gründler serve contemporary takes on classic dishes, shaped by what grows, swims or grazes around Lake Achensee.

At Berggericht in Kitzbühel, Marco Gatterer focuses on locally sourced fish and game, while also working confidently with top international ingredients in this historic setting.

In the Zillertal valley, in Stumm, Peter Fankhauser runs Guat’z Essen, one of Tirol’s most exciting vegetarian and vegan addresses. His 'from farm to table' philosophy is lived practice, with many ingredients coming directly from nearby farms and gardens.

At the Hubertusstube in Hotel Jagdhof in Neustift in the Stubai Valley, alpine cuisine unfolds at a high level. Roman Lugninger and junior head chef Alban Pfurtscheller stand for careful product selection and clear, precise flavours.

Since 1997, the Paznaunerstube at Trofana Royal in Ischgl has been Martin Sieberer’s domain: fine dining that naturally combines local treasures with international ingredients.

At Les Deux Kitzbühel – Brasserie & Bar, Mark Fröhlich creates a relaxed bistro atmosphere with classics and contemporary dishes.

At the Beef Club at Schlosshotel Fiss, Mathias Seidel reinterprets meat-focused cuisine in a modern way, offered as a menu or à la carte.

A very personal dining format awaits at the Interalpen Chef’s Table in Telfs-Buchen, where Mario Döring and his team cook each course right before your eyes.

At the Genießerstube at Alpenhof, Maximilian Stock serves a three- to six-course menu that is aromatic and intense yet light.

Rooted in nature and regional produce, yet with a broad outlook, Verena Stattmann cooks at Austria Stuben in the Gourmet & Wine Hotel Austria in Obergurgl.

At Bruderherz Fine Dine in Hotel Das Marent in Fiss, Alexander and Christian Marent combine a strong regional signature with international accents.

The atmosphere is equally warm and familiar at the Alpin Gourmet Stube in Hotel Gletscherblick in St Anton, where Paul Markovics focuses on ingredients from the surrounding area.

The Ötztaler Stube at Hotel Central in Sölden bridges tradition and the present, working with local products and modern influences.

With just five tables, the Schlossherrnstube at Schlosshotel Ischgl offers an intimate setting, where Patrick Raaß and his team surprise with innovative cuisine and a refined French touch.

In East Tirol, at Gannerhof in Innervillgraten, Josef Mühlmann and his wife Carola cook a seven-course menu together, where you can taste the closeness to nature and to the farms of the Villgraten Valley.