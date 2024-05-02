Vegan and Vegetarian in Austria: Your Ultimate Foodie Guide
Whether in a restaurant, a cosy inn, or an alpine hut, vegans and vegetarians are well catered for in Austria. Hotel restaurants dish up vegan gourmet menus, while traditional inns offer meatless versions of Austrian classics such as Kasnocken (cheese dumplings) or Krautfleckerl (sausage buns). Even sausage stands have vegan Käsekrainer (sausages filled with cheese) these days. And then, of course, there are the ice cream parlours offering oat or almond-based flavours. Enjoy without compromising – from the city to the mountains.
Hotels with vegan and vegetarian cuisine
Family-run Naturhotel Chesa Valisa in Kleinwalsertal, Vorarlberg, focuses on seasonal organic cuisine with a variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu. The hotel also scores with renewable energy sources, natural materials throughout the building, and a mindful approach to interaction. It’s a great fit for guests valuing both the good things in life and a healthy lifestyle.
More vegan- and vegetarian-friendly hotels in Austria
Strandhotel am Weissensee
Austria's first fully vegetarian 4-star superior hotel in Carinthia spoils guests with creative plant-based dishes made from regional organic ingredients.
Hotel Rupertus
This hotel in SalzburgerLand has organic food with a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Even the bar serves exclusively organic drinks!
Pirchnerhof in Alpbachtal
Pirchnerhof in Tirol offers tasty, nutrient-rich vegan cuisine made with regional ingredients, superfoods, and herbs, including a daily 6-course menu.
ever.grün in Kaprun
This alpine lifestyle hotel in Kaprun delights with its plant-based cuisine. Fresh, regional ingredients and creative recipes ensure a memorable foodie experience.
Hotel Katschberg
This 4-star hotel in Carinthia serves traditional regional delicacies, a purely plant-based menu called "Vegan Alpin" and mineralised mountain water.
Naturhotel aufatmen
Hotel aufatmen ("exhale" in German) in Leutasch, Tirol, scores with its unique vegetarian and vegan menu. All dishes are prepared with seasonal ingredients.
Impuls Hotel Tirol
At the 4-star VeganWelcome Hotel in Bad Hofgastein in SalzburgerLand, guests enjoy creative vegan cuisine made of regional ingredients.
Restaurants with vegan and vegetarian cuisine
Plant-based schnitzel, vegan cakes, ice cream, sausages, or meat-free Viennese classics – the vegan and vegetarian cuisine is firmly established in Vienna. While some restaurants are fully plant-based, others offer a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian options that will also appeal to non-vegans. Regional, seasonal and often organic ingredients are always key.
Veganmania is Austria's largest streetfood festival - and it's all plant-based! Expect tons of food, live music and free entry.
More vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants
Olive
This fully vegan restaurant in Innsbruck enchants guests with lovingly prepared dishes and its sustainable approach. The menu changes according to season.
Guatz'Essen
The vegetarian restaurant in Zillertal and its chef Peter Fankhauser have received a Michelin star – here dishes are cooked with ingredients straight from the garden.
The Heart of Joy Café
This vegan and vegetarian restaurant and café in the heart of Salzburg spoils foodies with high-quality and beautifully presented dishes.
Gingko
A family-run fully vegan restaurant in Graz that is beloved for its mainly Indian dishes, salads and yummy vegan desserts and cakes. Regional and seasonal is key here.
Rauner
“Rauner” means beetroot in Upper Austrian dialect – a fitting word for this restaurant in Linz, serving down-to-earth dishes made of top quality ingredients.
Gerüchteküche
A vegan hotspot in Graz: Everything that ends up on your plate was grown and harvested regionally. The food is 100% plant-based, seasonal and always tasty.
Vinzenz Pauli
A cosy restaurant reflecting the modern foodie scene in St. Pölten. The menu is full of vegan and vegetarian dishes made from fresh products only.
Mountain huts with vegan and vegetarian cuisine
The Regensburger Hut in the Stubai Valley is the first 100% vegetarian mountain hut in Tirol. Here, you can enjoy regional, sustainably produced organic food. The daily menu is available until 4:00 PM. The hut sits at 2,286 m and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
More vegan- and vegetarian-friendly huts in Austria
Franz Fischer Hut
This cosy mountain hut in Salzburg's Lungau region has been dishing up excellent vegan and vegetarian food at 2,020 meters since 2000.
Vegan hiking & hut tour in Styria
Styria’s Gesäuse region will open Europe's first fully vegan multi-day high-altitude trail in summer 2025. Get active and enjoy a new vegan hut dish every day.
Hochkönig region
The Hochkönig region has plenty of options for vegan hiking fans: Eight alpine huts have been awarded the “V” certificate, meaning they offer a vegan dish and cocktail.
