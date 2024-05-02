Vegan and Vegetarian in Austria: Your Ultimate Foodie Guide

Vegan or vegetarian? Discover Austria's plant-pased food scene– from hearty dishes to fancy set menus, always full of flavour and regional variety.

Whether in a restaurant, a cosy inn, or an alpine hut, vegans and vegetarians are well catered for in Austria. Hotel restaurants dish up vegan gourmet menus, while traditional inns offer meatless versions of Austrian classics such as Kasnocken (cheese dumplings) or Krautfleckerl (sausage buns). Even sausage stands have vegan Käsekrainer (sausages filled with cheese) these days. And then, of course, there are the ice cream parlours offering oat or almond-based flavours. Enjoy without compromising – from the city to the mountains.

Eat & Sleep

Hotels with vegan and vegetarian cuisine

Family-run Naturhotel Chesa Valisa in Kleinwalsertal, Vorarlberg, focuses on seasonal organic cuisine with a variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu. The hotel also scores with renewable energy sources, natural materials throughout the building, and a mindful approach to interaction. It’s a great fit for guests valuing both the good things in life and a healthy lifestyle.

Naturhotel Chesa Valisa

More vegan- and vegetarian-friendly hotels in Austria

Discover hotels in Austria that celebrate vegan and vegetarian cuisine. From creative veggie dishes to luxurious set meals, exceptional taste is always the top priority. The following places are perfect for vegans, vegetarians and anyone looking to try something new.

Strandhotel am Weissensee

Austria's first fully vegetarian 4-star superior hotel in Carinthia spoils guests with creative plant-based dishes made from regional organic ingredients.

Strandhotel at Lake Weissensee

Hotel Rupertus

This hotel in SalzburgerLand has organic food with a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Even the bar serves exclusively organic drinks!

Hotel Rupertus

Pirchnerhof in Alpbachtal

Pirchnerhof in Tirol offers tasty, nutrient-rich vegan cuisine made with regional ingredients, superfoods, and herbs, including a daily 6-course menu.

Pirchnerhof

ever.grün in Kaprun

This alpine lifestyle hotel in Kaprun delights with its plant-based cuisine. Fresh, regional ingredients and creative recipes ensure a memorable foodie experience.

ever.grün

Hotel Katschberg

This 4-star hotel in Carinthia serves traditional regional delicacies, a purely plant-based menu called "Vegan Alpin" and mineralised mountain water.

Hotel Katschberg

Naturhotel aufatmen

Hotel aufatmen ("exhale" in German) in Leutasch, Tirol, scores with its unique vegetarian and vegan menu. All dishes are prepared with seasonal ingredients.

Naturhotel aufatmen

Impuls Hotel Tirol

At the 4-star VeganWelcome Hotel in Bad Hofgastein in SalzburgerLand, guests enjoy creative vegan cuisine made of regional ingredients.

Impuls Hotel Tirol
Colourful & Healthy

Restaurants with vegan and vegetarian cuisine

Plant-based schnitzel, vegan cakes, ice cream, sausages, or meat-free Viennese classics – the vegan and vegetarian cuisine is firmly established in Vienna. While some restaurants are fully plant-based, others offer a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian options that will also appeal to non-vegans. Regional, seasonal and often organic ingredients are always key.

Veganmania is Austria's largest streetfood festival - and it's all plant-based! Expect tons of food, live music and free entry.

Vegan Vienna

More vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants

Creative vegan or vegetarian cuisine of the highest quality is widely available in Austria's cities and mountain valleys. From trendy cafés and inns to fine-dining restaurants, here are some suggestions in Innsbruck, Linz, Graz, and beyond.

Olive

This fully vegan restaurant in Innsbruck enchants guests with lovingly prepared dishes and its sustainable approach. The menu changes according to season.

Olive

Guatz'Essen

The vegetarian restaurant in Zillertal and its chef Peter Fankhauser have received a Michelin star – here dishes are cooked with ingredients straight from the garden.

Guatz'Essen

The Heart of Joy Café

This vegan and vegetarian restaurant and café in the heart of Salzburg spoils foodies with high-quality and beautifully presented dishes.

The Heart of Joy Café

Gingko

A family-run fully vegan restaurant in Graz that is beloved for its mainly Indian dishes, salads and yummy vegan desserts and cakes. Regional and seasonal is key here.

Gingko

Rauner

“Rauner” means beetroot in Upper Austrian dialect – a fitting word for this restaurant in Linz, serving down-to-earth dishes made of top quality ingredients.

Rauner

Gerüchteküche

A vegan hotspot in Graz: Everything that ends up on your plate was grown and harvested regionally. The food is 100% plant-based, seasonal and always tasty.

Gerüchteküche

Vinzenz Pauli

A cosy restaurant reflecting the modern foodie scene in St. Pölten. The menu is full of vegan and vegetarian dishes made from fresh products only.

Vinzenz Pauli
Food & Views

Mountain huts with vegan and vegetarian cuisine

The Regensburger Hut in the Stubai Valley is the first 100% vegetarian mountain hut in Tirol. Here, you can enjoy regional, sustainably produced organic food. The daily menu is available until 4:00 PM. The hut sits at 2,286 m and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

Regensburger Hut

More vegan- and vegetarian-friendly huts in Austria

The following huts seamlessly blend alpine and vegetarian cuisine. Guests can look forward to creative and traditional dishes made with fresh herbs and regional vegetables. Magnificent views come as a bonus. A truly perfect combo!

Franz Fischer Hut

This cosy mountain hut in Salzburg's Lungau region has been dishing up excellent vegan and vegetarian food at 2,020 meters since 2000.

Franz Fischer Hut (German Website)

Vegan hiking & hut tour in Styria

Styria’s Gesäuse region will open Europe's first fully vegan multi-day high-altitude trail in summer 2025. Get active and enjoy a new vegan hut dish every day.

Vegan hut tour

Hochkönig region

The Hochkönig region has plenty of options for vegan hiking fans: Eight alpine huts have been awarded the “V” certificate, meaning they offer a vegan dish and cocktail.

Vegan Hochkönig

You might also like

Recipes from Austria

Looking beyond the horizon and refining delicious dishes with local specialities is a passion we Austrians are eager to share.

Recipes from Austria

Sustainable Travel in Austria

Sustainable travellers care for nature, climate protection, and positive connections. Austria is a place where eco-friendly holidays come naturally.

Sustainable Travel

Biodiversity in Austria's Regions

Biodiversity is crucial for the ecological balance. Austria is taking important measures to protect the diversity of species in natural habitats.

Biodiversity in Austria

Austria's Cities in Summer

Sights, culture and architecture as well as restaurants, magical places and the people make every single one of Austria's cities special.

Austria's Cities

Sustainable Accommodation

Smart energy, resource conservation, regional products, and social responsibility: Certified sustainable accommodations make holidays greener.

Find sustainable accommodation
Discover the Best of Austria