Wine taverns and wine cellars in the Wachau Valley
The Wachau wines, served in the local wine taverns and Buschenschanken, come in three quality tiers with poetic names unique to the region: The Steinfeder wine, named after a local grass, is the lightest of the three, offering a fresh and lightly fruity flavour. Federspiel wine, named after the decoys used in falconry, is a classic dry wine and an ideal accompaniment to food. Smaragd wine, named after the emerald lizard often seen strolling along the dry stone walls of the Wachau vineyards, is made from late-harvested grapes from the finest sites and represents the highest quality level.
Dining on the north bank of the Wachau
Heuriger am Frauengrund Dockner in Krems
Modern wine tavern in a cellar alley, offering hearty cuisine and views of the vineyards that produce the fruit for the house sparkling wine.
Heuriger Stoiber in Krems
Classic dishes like cheese platters, alongside innovative options such as roast carpaccio, are served in a modern setting. This top Heuriger is certified as "Sustainable Austria".
Weinhauer Brustbauer in Dürnstein
Natural viticulture has been practised for generations on a farm over 1,000 years old. The kitchen offers a contemporary twist on traditional recipes.
Kellerschlössl Heuriger in Dürnstein
Overlooking the vineyards in front of the baroque "pleasure palace", the best Wachau wines and unique rarities are served alongside classic Heuriger dishes.
Schmidl winery in Dürnstein
This top wine tavern offers its own organic wines and a small, seasonal menu, as well as guest rooms for visitors.
Kropf winery in Weißenkirchen
All kinds of Rieslings and Veltliners can be enjoyed on a wonderful terrace with panoramic views.
Mang winery in Weißenkirchen
The eldest son of the family runs the Heuriger with his wife in a setting of modern architecture, while the biodynamic wines are crafted by his brother.
Graben Gritsch winery in Spitz
The "Nachhaltig Austria" certified top wine tavern offers regional delicacies, natural wines, and a stunning view of the steep stone terraces.
Strawanzer winery in Spitz
A wine tavern and boutique hotel nestled among the Wachau vineyards, offering characterful white wines alongside vegetarian and vegan dishes.
Exploring the right bank of the Danube in the Wachau
The southern side of the Wachau has long been eclipsed by the lively Vis-à-vis. While it remains a bit more tranquil today, there have been significant developments in terms of wine taverns, wineries, and heurigen in this so-called home of the region's typical Neuburger grape variety.
New habitats for animals and plants are being created through the "LIFE Wachau Project," which aims to remove the longitudinal barriers of the Danube, known as the Treppelwege, and open up the tributaries. This will result in an alluvial landscape between the river and the surrounding wine-growing area.
Where to enjoy wine on the south bank of the Wachau
Lahrnsteig winery in Mitterarnsdorf
Delicious Wachau wines, Heurigen classics, and game specialities from our own hunt are served in the garden under apricot trees.
Graf winery in Mauternbach
Steinfeder, Federspiel, and Smaragd: Wachau wines of all quality levels are served in the garden with its wonderful view.
Winzerhof Supperer in Rossatz
Blunzn, roasts, and delicious pastries are served with the wine. The 800-year-old vaulted cellar creates a cosy atmosphere.
Rehrl-Fischer winery in Rossatzbach
Grüner Veltliner and Riesling taste particularly good in the garden with a view of Dürnstein. The family has been growing wine for 240 years and is happy to share their expertise with guests.
Graf winery in Unterloiben
Hearty home-cooked dishes, fine pastries, and Wachau wines from the Graf winery are served in the leafy courtyard or in the 300-year-old vaulted cellar.
Schwaiger winery in Wösendorf
Winegrowing has been a tradition at the Schwaiger Alfred family winery for 160 years. The cosy "Weinerei" and the picturesque courtyard invite you to relax and enjoy.
Heurige and Buschenschänken
These are typical Austrian places of conviviality, where regional wines are served with small or large delicacies in a relaxed atmosphere.
A Buschenschank exclusively serves its own wines and cold dishes and drinks made from its own produce.
A Heuriger, on the other hand, is a wine bar open all year round and may also serve hot dishes and drinks. The ingredients do not necessarily have to come from the restaurant's own gardens. However, the current "heuriger" young wine must always be on the menu.