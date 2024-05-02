Processed Data Categories

For guests and individuals interested in Austria, we process personal details such as name, address, language, and, if provided, date of birth, email address, telephone number, and specific interests. We also store the origin of the contact, the type of enquiry, notes on registration or consent, materials and marketing actions sent, as well as information about previous activities and interactions.

For participants in competitions and prize draws, we process data required to carry out the event, as well as data they have voluntarily provided to us. Typically, this includes names and electronic contact details, entries and evaluation results, and, where applicable, photos and details of interests.

As part of our tourism research, we primarily process statistical data, such as overnight stay figures or customer satisfaction levels. When surveys are conducted, we store the responses exclusively in anonymised form, so they cannot be traced back to the survey participants.

For subscribers to our studies and publications in the field of tourism research, we process names, addresses, and electronic contact details, the name, address, and type of the associated company, as well as the names and contact details of other authorised users. When studies are downloaded from the internet, we process the time and network address of the download to detect breaches of our terms of use.

For Austrian and international tourism partners, in addition to names, addresses, and electronic contact details, we may also process information about contact persons and their areas of responsibility. We store previous enquiries and activities, offers and agreements, invitations, and similar data that arise during business and marketing activities. Depending on the specific order, additional data may be stored, such as company profiles and details of exhibition stands as part of our tourism events.

In principle, we only process data that is absolutely necessary for the respective processing purpose or that has been voluntarily provided to us. No processing is carried out for automated decision-making, including profiling, as defined by Article 22 of the GDPR.