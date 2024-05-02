Going to the Sauna in Austria
Introduction
Austrians are known to be laid-back, for their love of nature, and a strong focus on well-being. This also includes going to the sauna every once in a while – to relax, to meet with friends, and to recharge their batteries.
But why do Austrians go into the sauna without a shred of clothing?
There are two primary reasons for that: tradition and health.
Wearing clothes in a sauna can trap heat and sweat, which makes the experience less comfortable and hygienic. Sweat also tends to collect in bathing suits such that it doesn’t evaporate and cool the body as intended, which counteracts the desired effects of a sauna.
Synthetic bathing suits may let off steam from the heat. This process can have negative effects on your health as well as that of other sauna guests. This is particularly important if you’ve been in a hot tub or swimming pool which has been treated with chlorine as it can cause steam released from swim-shorts to be mildly toxic.
What are the benefits of going to the sauna?
Boosting the immune system
The exchange of hot and cold treatments gets your immune system going, and doing so regularly helps to prevent getting a cold and to boost your overall immune system.
Pure relaxation
In a sauna, you do not only relax your body, you also relax your mind. Sauna heat relieves tension in your muscles and helps to sweat away stress.
Getting the circulation going
In the heat of a sauna, your blood vessels dilate, which leads to better circulation. It’s ideal for people with low blood pressure and a kick-start to your circulation.
Detoxing your system
When sweating, your body eliminates toxins. This is not only very good for your skin but also leaves you feeling light and refreshed.
Sauna etiquette
Every hotel and wellness temple in Austria has its own sauna etiquette, but the main rules usually include:
Saunas and plunge pools are textile-free only unless otherwise stated.
Most saunas in hotels and wellness temples offer towels and bathrobes.
The sauna towels you sit on while in the sauna and use to dry yourself should be made of natural materials (e.g. cotton).
It is recommended that you wear a bathrobe in the relaxation areas.
Most of the time, no mobile phones are allowed.
Many saunas are in adults-only areas.
What types of saunas are there?
Finnish sauna - the classic
For those who love it hot! With temperatures between 80-100 degrees Celcius and a pleasently dry atmoshpere, you'll get an intense heat experience.
Steam bath - mild & humid
For milder temperatures of 40-50 degrees Celsius and lots of humidity, this is your ultimate wellness retreat. It helps clear your airways and leaves your skin glowing.
Bio sauna - for newcomers
With moderate temperatures of 50 to 60 degrees Celsius and higher humidity, it’s perfect for sauna newcomers and relaxation seekers alike.
Do's & Dont's
Tips for your sauna session
Shower before going into the sauna cabin to clean your skin.
Start it off smoothly with a bio sauna or infrared cabin. If you choose the Finnish sauna, do not stay for more than 8 – 10 minutes in the beginning.
For one sauna visit, three sauna sessions are ideal. Take enough breaks in between the sessions and allow yourself time to fully relax.
Cool down after the sauna! This can be by simply going outside in winter, jumping into the snow, rubbing your skin down with ice or taking a dip in a cold plunge pool.
What you should NOT do
Don't wear your swimsuit or trunks in a textile-free area.
Do not have a heavy meal or alcoholic drinks before a sauna/steam bath/bio sauna/infrared sauna session.
Don't forget to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!
More than three sauna sessions on one visit will put an unnecessary strain on your circulation, so take it easy.
Tips for your sauna session
Shower before going into the sauna cabin to clean your skin.
Start it off smoothly with a bio sauna or infrared cabin. If you choose the Finnish sauna, do not stay for more than 8 – 10 minutes in the beginning.
For one sauna visit, three sauna sessions are ideal. Take enough breaks in between the sessions and allow yourself time to fully relax.
Cool down after the sauna! This can be by simply going outside in winter, jumping into the snow, rubbing your skin down with ice or taking a dip in a cold plunge pool.
What you should NOT do
Don't wear your swimsuit or trunks in a textile-free area.
Do not have a heavy meal or alcoholic drinks before a sauna/steam bath/bio sauna/infrared sauna session.
Don't forget to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!
More than three sauna sessions on one visit will put an unnecessary strain on your circulation, so take it easy.
Hotels with family-friendly sauna areasNot all of Austria's sauna areas are textile-free. If you’re looking for a sauna where you can keep your swimsuit on or want your kids to join, here are a few hotel tips—just a selection, not an exhaustive list.
Tirol
Wellness Residence Schalber in Serfaus
Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten (Four Seasons) in St. Leonhard in the Pitztal Valley
Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol in Telfs-Buchen
Truyenhof in Ried in the Upper Inn Valley
SalzburgerLand
Vorarlberg-Carinthia-Upper Austria-Styria
Tirol
Wellness Residence Schalber in Serfaus
Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten (Four Seasons) in St. Leonhard in the Pitztal Valley
Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol in Telfs-Buchen
Truyenhof in Ried in the Upper Inn Valley