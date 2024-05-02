Going to the Sauna in Austria

For Austrians, the sauna is more than just a place to relax and sweat; it is a cultural experience that reflects the Austrian "Lebensgefühl".

Austrians are known to be laid-back, for their love of nature, and a strong focus on well-being. This also includes going to the sauna every once in a while – to relax, to meet with friends, and to recharge their batteries.

But why do Austrians go into the sauna without a shred of clothing?

There are two primary reasons for that: tradition and health.

Wearing clothes in a sauna can trap heat and sweat, which makes the experience less comfortable and hygienic. Sweat also tends to collect in bathing suits such that it doesn’t evaporate and cool the body as intended, which counteracts the desired effects of a sauna.

Synthetic bathing suits may let off steam from the heat. This process can have negative effects on your health as well as that of other sauna guests. This is particularly important if you’ve been in a hot tub or swimming pool which has been treated with chlorine as it can cause steam released from swim-shorts to be mildly toxic.