Salt has been mined in the Salzkammergut for 7,000 years. Today you can explore the salt worlds and learn all about the history of the white gold.

The Salt Mines in Austria: Salt from Within the Mountain

Step by step, you venture deeper into the mountain. It’s narrow here, and the earthy, cool air creates a damp film on your skin. The walls and floor of the mine feel rough and crystalline, with tiny grains of salt almost palpable beneath your fingers. The long journey deep into the tunnels seems endless until suddenly a large cavern opens up. Here, the white gold is embedded within the mountain.

But who would have guessed: in the lamp light, the walls shimmer in shades of orange and red! And that’s not the only surprise: who would expect to find an underground prayer room, an exhibition on Nazi-looted art, miner slides, or even a floating theatre stage with a light show underground? Visiting a salt mine is truly an experience, making you feel as though you’ve entered a unique and mystical world.