Winter Sports on Austria's Glaciers

What an incredible mountain panorama and natural wonder! Getting active on Austria's glaciers, whether by skiing or cross-country skiing, is a truly unique experience.

Austria’s glaciers offer far more than perfect piste fun in winter. For those aiming high, these alpine giants promise unique experiences year-round – from skiing on snow-sure glacier slopes and cross-country skiing to ski touring amid majestic mountain ranges.

In both summer and winter, glaciers become stages for new perspectives: panoramic platforms, high-alpine hiking trails and climbing routes, as well as winter hiking, cross-country trails and ski tours provide breathtaking encounters with a fascinating world of rock and ice. A true highlight is the Pasterze Glacier at the foot of the Großglockner – at around eight kilometres, it is the longest glacier in the Eastern Alps, stretching like a silvery ribbon through the alpine landscape.

Whether you're feeling sporty or simply curious, Austria’s glaciers invite you to move, marvel, and experience alpine highs in every season.