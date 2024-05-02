Market area at Naschmarkt, exterior view
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Naschmarkt Vienna
Culinary diversity meets Art Nouveau

For over 100 years, Vienna's Naschmarkt has been a hive of activity, filled with the scent of spices and the sounds of the city. Discover about 120 stalls and eateries.

As early as the 18th century, a farmers’ market was held along the banks of the Wien River, where dairy products were primarily traded. The name Naschmarkt is likely derived from this original use, as the ash wood vessel traditionally used to transport milk was known as an 'Asch'.

Following the regulation of the Wien River in the early 20th century, the market gained its distinctive Art Nouveau stalls, many of which are now protected heritage structures. Even then, alongside everyday essentials, exotic spices and delicacies were on offer – a sign of Vienna’s openness to the world.

Today, the Naschmarkt is less a place for daily shopping and more a vibrant stage for culinary diversity. Historic stalls, restaurants, flea market finds and the newly redesigned Naschpark create a lively setting for meeting, tasting and exploring. Stroll, sample and discover Vienna from its open, surprising side.

Quick info about the Naschmarkt
Location:In the 6. district of Vienna at Wienzeile
Arrival: Kettenbrückengasse station of U4
Size:covering approximately 2.3 hectares, the largest market in Vienna
Stalls:about 120
Opening hours:weekdays from 6.00 am to 9.00 pm at the latest, Saturdays until 6.00 pm

Meet the Naschmarkt

Stalls on the Naschmarkt

Over a hundred market stalls line the street between the Vienna Secession and Kettenbrückengasse. The air is filled with the aromas of spices, fresh bread and ripe fruit. It is a lively place where market tradition meets international cuisine (some links in German only)

Gruber Fish

This family-run business specialises in fresh fish and delicacies. A long-established market stall that supplies pubs, award-winning restaurants and market visitors.

Gruber Fish

Gegenbauer

At Naschmarkt, the Gegenbauer vinegar brewery demonstrates how, through patience and craftsmanship, fine vinegars made from wine and fruit mature into aromatic rarities.

Gegenbauer

Poehl

A haven for food lovers: a selection of fine cheeses, premium hams and exquisite delicacies. Accompanied by wine and personalised advice delivered with passion.

Poehl

Gewürze & Co

At Naschmarkt, the air is filled with the scents of the world: at Gewürze & Co, pepper, chilli and own blends are piled high – a paradise for spice lovers.

Gewürze & Co

Kuczera

For four generations, the Kuczera family has been synonymous with crisp vegetables, freshly picked fruit, fragrant herbs and special varieties from all around the world.

Kuczera

The market hall on Naschmarkt

The modern market hall forms the western entrance to the Naschmarkt. Inside, 13 carefully selected stalls present a curated range – from fine cheeses and speciality mushrooms such as lion’s mane, to seasonal vegetables, organic meat and wild-caught fish, as well as freshly roasted coffee, honey, chocolate and natural wines. Many producers come directly from Vienna, bringing their goods to market in person, with a clear focus on origin, quality and craftsmanship.

A particular highlight is the green, fully accessible rooftop terrace. Above the bustle of the market, it offers a calm space with plants, plenty of light and views across the Wien Valley. The Art Nouveau façades along Linke Wienzeile can be seen at eye level. It is a place to taste, chat and relax – and a good example of how Vienna’s market traditions meet contemporary food culture.

Opening hours market hall (in German)

Stalls in the market hall

(Links in German only)

Sorger bakery

A bread-making tradition from Graz in Styria dating back to 1688: sourdough bread from a wood-fired oven, along with a lot more – all baked using organic ingredients.

Sorger bakery

blün

Viennese catfish and vegetables from the Donaustadt district of Vienna: blün combines fish farming and vegetable growing in a closed, sustainable cycle.

blün fish & vegetables

Unverschwendet

Combating food waste: Rejected fruit and vegetables are turned into spreads, chutneys, juices and snacks.

Unverschwendet

28Lots

A chocolate maker from Vienna combines the finest ingredients with traditional patisserie craftsmanship – natural ingredients, surprising flavours, passion for detail.

28Lots

Cafés and inns

Around the Naschmarkt, traditional cafés and classic Viennese inns invite you to linger. From a quick espresso to a hearty goulash or homemade pastries, the area is a lively meeting point for Viennese cuisine and coffee house culture.

Gasthaus Zur Eisernen Zeit

The oldest inn on the Naschmarkt, known to its guests as the ‘Eiserne’, serves traditional Viennese home-style cooking, freshly tapped beer and wine.

Gasthaus Zur Eisernen Zeit

Café Drechsler

A Viennese coffee house steeped in history: meeting place for night owls and early risers since 1919, serving breakfast all day long, brimming with coffee house charm.

Café Drechsler

Café Anzengruber

This legendary café is located on Schleifmühlgasse, near the Naschmarkt. It's a simple Viennese pub serving schnitzel, pancakes and boasting a cosy, regulars' atmosphere.

Café Anzengruber

Vollpension

At the Intergenerational Café, ‘grannies’ and ‘grandads’ bake traditional pastries using family recipes. A sweet spot filled with apple strudel, Buchteln and coffee.

Vollpension

Zur Herknerin

At chef Stefanie Herkner’s restaurant, classic Viennese cuisine is prepared with care – from cabbage rolls to dumpling dishes, often made with regional ingredients.

Zur Herknerin

Gasthaus Ubl

For decades, this traditional Viennese pub has been serving schnitzel, boiled beef and other classics in a cosy, old-Vienna atmosphere.

Gasthaus Ubl

5 tips for visiting the Naschmarkt

Arrive early

In the morning, the Naschmarkt is still pleasantly calm. It’s the best time to explore the stalls at your own pace, chat with traders and sample a range of specialities.

Bring cash

Many stalls now accept cards, but not all do. Having some cash on hand makes spontaneous purchases easier.

Plan for Saturday

On Saturdays, the popular flea market takes place alongside the Naschmarkt. It’s perfect for browsing antiques, books and vintage finds.

Take a look before you taste

The selection is extensive. It’s worth walking through the market first before deciding where to stop – many traders are happy to offer small samples.

Make time to linger

Whether it’s a coffee, a Wiener Schnitzel or a glass of wine, the surrounding eateries invite you to sit back and take in the lively atmosphere.

Naschpark & flea market

Where cars once filled the space, the Naschpark now stretches across around 7,000 m² – a green response to the dense city. Some 70 trees and more than 50,000 plants bring shade, scent and a noticeable sense of cool. In between are lawns, picnic tables and hammocks. Children balance, someone sets up a slackline, others simply lean back and relax. Three fountains and four water features shimmer in the sun, while two pergolas offer quieter corners. From the viewing point, there are open views across the Wien Valley.

Right next door, the Saturday flea market runs from 6:30 to 15:00 – a lively mix of vintage finds, antiques and curiosities.

Naschpark

Sights close by

Vienna Secession: Featuring Gustav Klimt’s Beethoven Frieze

St. Charles's Church: Austria's tallest dome at 74 metres

Vienna Museum: Permanent exhibition “Vienna. My History”

Vienna State Opera: guided tours behind the scenes

Otto Wagner: Art Nouveau buildings on Wienzeile

MQ MuseumsQuartier Vienna: With Leopold Museum and mumok

KHM Kunsthistorisches Museum: World-famous art treasures

Haus des Meeres: Featuring the 360° Ocean Sky restaurant

FAQs

The Naschmarkt is Vienna’s best-known market and a lively meeting place where food, culture and urban life come together. Along the stalls, you’ll find international specialities alongside classic Viennese favourites.

The Naschmarkt is located in central Vienna, in the 6th district, between Karlsplatz and Kettenbrückengasse, along the Wienzeile. The easiest way to get there is via the U4 underground line to Kettenbrückengasse, which stops right by the market.

Opening hours vary depending on the area. Market stalls are generally open Monday to Friday from 6:00 to 21:00, and on Saturdays from 6:00 to 18:00. Restaurants are open Monday to Saturday until 23:00, and on Sundays and public holidays from 9:00. The flea market takes place on Saturdays from 6:00 to 18:00.

At the Naschmarkt, you can taste your way around the world. Oriental, Mediterranean and Asian cuisines sit alongside fresh fruit, vegetables, spices and delicacies. There are also Viennese classics and modern street food options.

No. Entry to the Naschmarkt is free. You can stroll through the market at any time, browse, taste and enjoy.

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