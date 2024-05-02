Naschmarkt Vienna
Culinary diversity meets Art Nouveau
Introduction
As early as the 18th century, a farmers’ market was held along the banks of the Wien River, where dairy products were primarily traded. The name Naschmarkt is likely derived from this original use, as the ash wood vessel traditionally used to transport milk was known as an 'Asch'.
Following the regulation of the Wien River in the early 20th century, the market gained its distinctive Art Nouveau stalls, many of which are now protected heritage structures. Even then, alongside everyday essentials, exotic spices and delicacies were on offer – a sign of Vienna’s openness to the world.
Today, the Naschmarkt is less a place for daily shopping and more a vibrant stage for culinary diversity. Historic stalls, restaurants, flea market finds and the newly redesigned Naschpark create a lively setting for meeting, tasting and exploring. Stroll, sample and discover Vienna from its open, surprising side.
Meet the Naschmarkt
Stalls on the NaschmarktOver a hundred market stalls line the street between the Vienna Secession and Kettenbrückengasse. The air is filled with the aromas of spices, fresh bread and ripe fruit. It is a lively place where market tradition meets international cuisine (some links in German only)
Gruber Fish
This family-run business specialises in fresh fish and delicacies. A long-established market stall that supplies pubs, award-winning restaurants and market visitors.
Gegenbauer
At Naschmarkt, the Gegenbauer vinegar brewery demonstrates how, through patience and craftsmanship, fine vinegars made from wine and fruit mature into aromatic rarities.
Poehl
A haven for food lovers: a selection of fine cheeses, premium hams and exquisite delicacies. Accompanied by wine and personalised advice delivered with passion.
Gewürze & Co
At Naschmarkt, the air is filled with the scents of the world: at Gewürze & Co, pepper, chilli and own blends are piled high – a paradise for spice lovers.
The market hall on Naschmarkt
The modern market hall forms the western entrance to the Naschmarkt. Inside, 13 carefully selected stalls present a curated range – from fine cheeses and speciality mushrooms such as lion’s mane, to seasonal vegetables, organic meat and wild-caught fish, as well as freshly roasted coffee, honey, chocolate and natural wines. Many producers come directly from Vienna, bringing their goods to market in person, with a clear focus on origin, quality and craftsmanship.
A particular highlight is the green, fully accessible rooftop terrace. Above the bustle of the market, it offers a calm space with plants, plenty of light and views across the Wien Valley. The Art Nouveau façades along Linke Wienzeile can be seen at eye level. It is a place to taste, chat and relax – and a good example of how Vienna’s market traditions meet contemporary food culture.
Stalls in the market hall(Links in German only)
Sorger bakery
A bread-making tradition from Graz in Styria dating back to 1688: sourdough bread from a wood-fired oven, along with a lot more – all baked using organic ingredients.
blün
Viennese catfish and vegetables from the Donaustadt district of Vienna: blün combines fish farming and vegetable growing in a closed, sustainable cycle.
Unverschwendet
Combating food waste: Rejected fruit and vegetables are turned into spreads, chutneys, juices and snacks.
Cafés and innsAround the Naschmarkt, traditional cafés and classic Viennese inns invite you to linger. From a quick espresso to a hearty goulash or homemade pastries, the area is a lively meeting point for Viennese cuisine and coffee house culture.
Gasthaus Zur Eisernen Zeit
The oldest inn on the Naschmarkt, known to its guests as the ‘Eiserne’, serves traditional Viennese home-style cooking, freshly tapped beer and wine.
Café Drechsler
A Viennese coffee house steeped in history: meeting place for night owls and early risers since 1919, serving breakfast all day long, brimming with coffee house charm.
Café Anzengruber
This legendary café is located on Schleifmühlgasse, near the Naschmarkt. It's a simple Viennese pub serving schnitzel, pancakes and boasting a cosy, regulars' atmosphere.
Vollpension
At the Intergenerational Café, ‘grannies’ and ‘grandads’ bake traditional pastries using family recipes. A sweet spot filled with apple strudel, Buchteln and coffee.
Zur Herknerin
At chef Stefanie Herkner’s restaurant, classic Viennese cuisine is prepared with care – from cabbage rolls to dumpling dishes, often made with regional ingredients.
5 tips for visiting the Naschmarkt
Arrive early
In the morning, the Naschmarkt is still pleasantly calm. It’s the best time to explore the stalls at your own pace, chat with traders and sample a range of specialities.
Bring cash
Many stalls now accept cards, but not all do. Having some cash on hand makes spontaneous purchases easier.
Plan for Saturday
On Saturdays, the popular flea market takes place alongside the Naschmarkt. It’s perfect for browsing antiques, books and vintage finds.
Take a look before you taste
The selection is extensive. It’s worth walking through the market first before deciding where to stop – many traders are happy to offer small samples.
Make time to linger
Whether it’s a coffee, a Wiener Schnitzel or a glass of wine, the surrounding eateries invite you to sit back and take in the lively atmosphere.
Arrive early
In the morning, the Naschmarkt is still pleasantly calm. It’s the best time to explore the stalls at your own pace, chat with traders and sample a range of specialities.
Bring cash
Many stalls now accept cards, but not all do. Having some cash on hand makes spontaneous purchases easier.
Plan for Saturday
On Saturdays, the popular flea market takes place alongside the Naschmarkt. It’s perfect for browsing antiques, books and vintage finds.
Take a look before you taste
The selection is extensive. It’s worth walking through the market first before deciding where to stop – many traders are happy to offer small samples.
Make time to linger
Whether it’s a coffee, a Wiener Schnitzel or a glass of wine, the surrounding eateries invite you to sit back and take in the lively atmosphere.
Naschpark & flea market
Where cars once filled the space, the Naschpark now stretches across around 7,000 m² – a green response to the dense city. Some 70 trees and more than 50,000 plants bring shade, scent and a noticeable sense of cool. In between are lawns, picnic tables and hammocks. Children balance, someone sets up a slackline, others simply lean back and relax. Three fountains and four water features shimmer in the sun, while two pergolas offer quieter corners. From the viewing point, there are open views across the Wien Valley.
Right next door, the Saturday flea market runs from 6:30 to 15:00 – a lively mix of vintage finds, antiques and curiosities.