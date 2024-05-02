Schloss Ort castle on an island in Lake Traunsee, sailboats, mountain panorama in background, Gmunden
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Small Historic Towns in Austria
Historic old towns, culture, and regional craftsmanship

Austria's small historic towns do not put their history in a museum just to look at it. Discover narrow lanes, historic places, and traditional craftsmanship.

The 16 Kleine Historische Städte – Austria’s small historic towns – lie across five federal provinces. They include Judenburg in Styria, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria and Hallein in the SalzburgerLand. What they have in common: town charter status, no more than 45,000 inhabitants, a coherent historic townscape and a large number of listed buildings.

Five themed routes link Austria’s small historic towns. In Schärding, baroque townhouses define the streetscape; in Steyr, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and Rococo buildings line the historic main square. Baden, a spa town, is known for its early nineteenth-century Biedermeier architecture.

Guided walks open up the towns’ history, craft workshops offer an insight into traditional skills, and weekly, food and farmers’ markets show town life as it is today. Cultural events reveal further sides to these small historic towns.

Quick Info about the Small Historic Towns
Number of cities:16
Provinces:5
Routes:5
Criteria:Listed buildings, town charter and max. 45,000 inhabitants

Meet the small historic towns

5 routes along the Small Historic Towns

Baden - Freistadt - Schärding - Hallein

The 438-km-long route stretches from Baden, Freistadt and Schärding to Hallein. Highlights are the Rosarium in Baden and the Braucommune in Freistadt.

Wine, gardens, beer and more

Bad Radkersburg - Hartberg - Baden - Hainburg on the Danube

Thermal springs, gardens and historic buildings accompany the 269-km route from Bad Radkersburg via Hartberg and Baden to Hainburg on the Danube.

Gardens and treasures of art

Braunau - Steyr - Gmunden - Bad Ischl

The 241-km-long route leads from Braunau via the 1,000-year-old town of Steyr and Gmunden am Traunsee to the imperial city of Bad Ischl.

Emperors, artists, and merchants

Judenburg - Fürstenfeld

There are 142 km between Judenburg and Fürstenfeld. The town tower in Judenburg and the fortifications in Fürstenfeld tell of the town's history.

Stone pine to pumpkin seed oil

Mittersill – Radstadt – Wolfsberg

The 270-km route runs from Mittersill via Radstadt to Wolfsberg, Austria’s number one hiking town. The journey is characterised by the town’s history and mountain walks.

City break and mountain climbing

16 small historic old towns in Austria

Baden near Vienna

Thermal springs, spa gardens and Beethoven House: Baden near Vienna is a historic spa town that is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site 'Great Spa Towns of Europe'.

Baden near Vienna

Bad Ischl

Imperial villa, coffee house culture and Lehár Festival: Emperor Franz Joseph spent many summers in Bad Ischl. Operetta is still part of cultural life today.

Bad Ischl

Bad Radkersburg

Renaissance city wall, historic alleys and Parktherme: Bad Radkersburg is located in the south of Styria, directly on the border with Slovenia.

Bad Radkersburg

Braunau on the Inn

Gothic architecture and over 750 years of history: Braunau am Inn is located on the Bavarian border. The church tower of St. Stephen's is the sixth highest in Austria.

Braunau on the Inn

Freistadt

Medieval city walls and a long brewing tradition: Freistadt in the Mühlviertel retains its historic townscape with old town houses and narrow streets.

Freistadt

Fürstenfeld

Historic fortress trail & Styrian cuisine: Fürstenfeld is located near the thermal spas of Loipersdorf and Bad Blumau. Check out the wine and pumpkin festivals.

Fürstenfeld

Gmunden

Gmundner ceramics and Lake Castle Ort: The historic town on the northern shore of Lake Traunsee is known for its ceramics manufactory and the castle located on an island.

Gmunden

Hainburg on the Danube

City gates, castle ruins and Joseph Haydn: The composer went to school in Hainburg on the Danube. From the Schlossberg, the view extends over the river and the city.

Hainburg

Hallein

Historic old town, Celtic museum and salt mine: In Hallein an der Salzach, the history of salt mining dates back to Celtic times.

Hallein

Hartberg

Celtic ring wall and medieval city wall: Hartberg in eastern Styria has a settlement history of about 2,000 years and was the first Styrian Città Slow.

Hartberg

Judenburg

Historic city tower with planetarium: Judenburg in Styria was once an important trading station between Venice and Vienna.

Judenburg

Mittersill

Hohe Tauern National Park Centre and Mittersill Castle: The historic trading town in Salzburg's Pinzgau region lies between the Hohe Tauern and the Kitzbühel Alps.

Mittersill

Radstadt

Medieval city wall and round towers: Radstadt in Salzburg's Pongau region was once an important trading centre on the pass road over the Radstädter Tauern.

Radstadt

Schärding

Silver row and colourful baroque facades: Schärding am Inn is known for its historic town square. The Inn, Danube, Tauern and Roman cycle paths intersect here.

Schärding

Steyr

Gothic Bummerlhaus, Lamberg Castle and Christmas post office Christkindl: Steyr is known for its historic town square and its long iron trading history.

Steyr

Wolfsberg

Wolfsberg Castle and historic old town: Winding alleys lead through the Carinthian town in the Lavant Valley, framed by the Koralpe and Saualpe mountains.

Wolfsberg
Small historic towns at a glance
On two wheels

Cycling and motorcycling tours through Austria’s small towns

Austria’s small historic towns can also be reached by bike or motorbike. Various routes follow rivers and lakes, pass through historic town centres and cross the Austrian mountains.

Cycling: several of the historic towns lie on well-known cycle routes. On the Tauern Cycle Path these include Mittersill, Hallein, Braunau and Schärding. EuroVelo 9 passes through Hainburg an der Donau, Baden, Hartberg, Fürstenfeld and Bad Radkersburg, among others. Another route runs through the Salzkammergut, with stops at Radstadt, Bad Ischl and Gmunden.

Motorcycling: the Austria Classic Tour covers around 3,500 kilometres and takes in all nine federal provinces. It can also be ridden in single-day or weekend stages. Some of the small historic towns have accommodation geared to motorcyclists, with their own parking.

Events

Heritage and architecture

Historic buildings in new use

Continuing to use historic buildings can help keep them standing – as a museum, a venue or a cultural centre, for example. Several buildings in the small historic towns show how listed status and present-day use can work together.

The Innerberger Stadel in Steyr was once a grain store and now houses the town museum. The Salzhof in Freistadt, a former salt warehouse, has been converted into a cultural and events venue. The Lehár Villa in Bad Ischl has reopened as a museum after extensive restoration.

FAQs

They are towns with town charter status, no more than 45,000 inhabitants, a coherent townscape and a large number of listed buildings. There are currently 16 of them, in Carinthia, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Salzburg and Styria.

All 16 have a railway station or halt. Depending on where you start, you may need to change. For current connections and journey times, see the timetable at ÖBB, the Austrian federal railways.

They can be visited all year round. Spring and summer are good for guided walks, cycling tours and cultural events. In autumn, many of them hold weekly, food and farmers’ markets as well as food festivals. During Advent, several towns have Christmas markets and traditional events.

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