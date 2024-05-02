Small Historic Towns in Austria
Historic old towns, culture, and regional craftsmanship
Introduction
The 16 Kleine Historische Städte – Austria’s small historic towns – lie across five federal provinces. They include Judenburg in Styria, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria and Hallein in the SalzburgerLand. What they have in common: town charter status, no more than 45,000 inhabitants, a coherent historic townscape and a large number of listed buildings.
Five themed routes link Austria’s small historic towns. In Schärding, baroque townhouses define the streetscape; in Steyr, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and Rococo buildings line the historic main square. Baden, a spa town, is known for its early nineteenth-century Biedermeier architecture.
Guided walks open up the towns’ history, craft workshops offer an insight into traditional skills, and weekly, food and farmers’ markets show town life as it is today. Cultural events reveal further sides to these small historic towns.
Meet the small historic towns
5 routes along the Small Historic Towns
Baden - Freistadt - Schärding - Hallein
The 438-km-long route stretches from Baden, Freistadt and Schärding to Hallein. Highlights are the Rosarium in Baden and the Braucommune in Freistadt.
Bad Radkersburg - Hartberg - Baden - Hainburg on the Danube
Thermal springs, gardens and historic buildings accompany the 269-km route from Bad Radkersburg via Hartberg and Baden to Hainburg on the Danube.
Braunau - Steyr - Gmunden - Bad Ischl
The 241-km-long route leads from Braunau via the 1,000-year-old town of Steyr and Gmunden am Traunsee to the imperial city of Bad Ischl.
Judenburg - Fürstenfeld
There are 142 km between Judenburg and Fürstenfeld. The town tower in Judenburg and the fortifications in Fürstenfeld tell of the town's history.
16 small historic old towns in Austria
Baden near Vienna
Thermal springs, spa gardens and Beethoven House: Baden near Vienna is a historic spa town that is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site 'Great Spa Towns of Europe'.
Bad Ischl
Imperial villa, coffee house culture and Lehár Festival: Emperor Franz Joseph spent many summers in Bad Ischl. Operetta is still part of cultural life today.
Bad Radkersburg
Renaissance city wall, historic alleys and Parktherme: Bad Radkersburg is located in the south of Styria, directly on the border with Slovenia.
Braunau on the Inn
Gothic architecture and over 750 years of history: Braunau am Inn is located on the Bavarian border. The church tower of St. Stephen's is the sixth highest in Austria.
Freistadt
Medieval city walls and a long brewing tradition: Freistadt in the Mühlviertel retains its historic townscape with old town houses and narrow streets.
Fürstenfeld
Historic fortress trail & Styrian cuisine: Fürstenfeld is located near the thermal spas of Loipersdorf and Bad Blumau. Check out the wine and pumpkin festivals.
Gmunden
Gmundner ceramics and Lake Castle Ort: The historic town on the northern shore of Lake Traunsee is known for its ceramics manufactory and the castle located on an island.
Hainburg on the Danube
City gates, castle ruins and Joseph Haydn: The composer went to school in Hainburg on the Danube. From the Schlossberg, the view extends over the river and the city.
Hallein
Historic old town, Celtic museum and salt mine: In Hallein an der Salzach, the history of salt mining dates back to Celtic times.
Hartberg
Celtic ring wall and medieval city wall: Hartberg in eastern Styria has a settlement history of about 2,000 years and was the first Styrian Città Slow.
Judenburg
Historic city tower with planetarium: Judenburg in Styria was once an important trading station between Venice and Vienna.
Mittersill
Hohe Tauern National Park Centre and Mittersill Castle: The historic trading town in Salzburg's Pinzgau region lies between the Hohe Tauern and the Kitzbühel Alps.
Radstadt
Medieval city wall and round towers: Radstadt in Salzburg's Pongau region was once an important trading centre on the pass road over the Radstädter Tauern.
Schärding
Silver row and colourful baroque facades: Schärding am Inn is known for its historic town square. The Inn, Danube, Tauern and Roman cycle paths intersect here.
Steyr
Gothic Bummerlhaus, Lamberg Castle and Christmas post office Christkindl: Steyr is known for its historic town square and its long iron trading history.
Cycling and motorcycling tours through Austria’s small towns
Austria’s small historic towns can also be reached by bike or motorbike. Various routes follow rivers and lakes, pass through historic town centres and cross the Austrian mountains.
Cycling: several of the historic towns lie on well-known cycle routes. On the Tauern Cycle Path these include Mittersill, Hallein, Braunau and Schärding. EuroVelo 9 passes through Hainburg an der Donau, Baden, Hartberg, Fürstenfeld and Bad Radkersburg, among others. Another route runs through the Salzkammergut, with stops at Radstadt, Bad Ischl and Gmunden.
Motorcycling: the Austria Classic Tour covers around 3,500 kilometres and takes in all nine federal provinces. It can also be ridden in single-day or weekend stages. Some of the small historic towns have accommodation geared to motorcyclists, with their own parking.
Events
Historic buildings in new use
Continuing to use historic buildings can help keep them standing – as a museum, a venue or a cultural centre, for example. Several buildings in the small historic towns show how listed status and present-day use can work together.
The Innerberger Stadel in Steyr was once a grain store and now houses the town museum. The Salzhof in Freistadt, a former salt warehouse, has been converted into a cultural and events venue. The Lehár Villa in Bad Ischl has reopened as a museum after extensive restoration.