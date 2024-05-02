Small Historic Towns in Austria

Austria's small historic towns do not put their history in a museum just to look at it. Discover narrow lanes, historic places, and traditional craftsmanship.

The 16 Kleine Historische Städte – Austria’s small historic towns – lie across five federal provinces. They include Judenburg in Styria, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria and Hallein in the SalzburgerLand. What they have in common: town charter status, no more than 45,000 inhabitants, a coherent historic townscape and a large number of listed buildings.

Five themed routes link Austria’s small historic towns. In Schärding, baroque townhouses define the streetscape; in Steyr, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and Rococo buildings line the historic main square. Baden, a spa town, is known for its early nineteenth-century Biedermeier architecture.

Guided walks open up the towns’ history, craft workshops offer an insight into traditional skills, and weekly, food and farmers’ markets show town life as it is today. Cultural events reveal further sides to these small historic towns.