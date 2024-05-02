Traunsee-Almtal
Beautiful lake in the Salzkammergut
Introduction
It’s the image of the mountains reflected in Traunsee that leaves a lasting impression – especially the striking Traunstein, which rises directly above the lake’s shore. Located at the northern edge of the Northern Limestone Alps at 423 metres above sea level, Traunsee is Austria’s fourth-largest lake. At 204 metres deep, it is also the country’s deepest lake, giving the water its rich blue-green colour. It’s easy to see why the Traunsee-Almtal region has long been known as a place for Sommerfrische – ideal for rest and relaxation. And at the same time, there’s much to explore: sailing boats and small fishing vessels glide gently across the lake, and on a small island stands Seeschloss Ort, one of the oldest buildings in the Salzkammergut.
The region has long been a vibrant cultural hub. The Austrian writer Thomas Bernhard appreciated the area and often referenced it in his work. The town of Gmunden is widely known for its centuries-old ceramic tradition, and each summer it hosts the Gmunden Festival Weeks.
Meet the Traunsee-Almtal region
The top highlights
Gmunden Ceramics
Gmunden is internationally known for its long-standing tradition of ceramic production. The iconic green-and-white design of Gmundner Keramik has become a symbol of Austrian tableware. It reflects a love for traditional craftsmanship, with each piece handmade and hand-painted. Visitors can tour the factory and learn more about the art of ceramics.
Gmunden lies on the northern shore of Traunsee and has a long history dating back to the Middle Ages. A stroll through the old town reveals well-preserved historic buildings, narrow lanes and picturesque squares. Gmunden is often described as both romantic and lively – a perfect place to enjoy coffee by the lakeside promenade, take in the mountain views and soak up the Alpine atmosphere.
Forest-ness
The Almtal is one of the most forest-rich regions in Austria and holds the title of Europe’s first Waldness (Forest-ness) destination. Waldness combines the longing for an authentic nature experience with rest and relaxation. Across 18 partner communities, the region offers activities, programmes – and simply space and time – to experience the forest in a mindful, lasting way.
The places at Lake Traunsee
Altmünster at Lake Traunsee
Located directly at Lake Traunsee, the village comes with Traunstein views, and is the right place for everyone who is looking for peace and quiet in nature.
Grünau in the Almtal
Located directly at the foot of the Totes Gebirge and on the Romantic Road, here holiday idyll is guaranteed. Grünau is also a member of the mountaineering villages.
Ebensee at Lake Traunsee
Incredibly beautiful places, a central location for excursions and warm hosts make the village on Lake Traunsee an experience.
Gmunden at Lake Traunsee
The small historic town is enchanting and well worth a visit. It became famous for the ceramics that are still made here by hand.
Special events
Salzkammergut Festival Weeks Gmunden
Up-and-coming and renowned artists are given a stage from April to August. Literature, music, theatre, cabaret and visual arts - click here for the programme.