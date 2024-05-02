The Traunsee region draws people in. Here, they experience the beauty of the Salzkammergut and the culture of Gmunden.

It’s the image of the mountains reflected in Traunsee that leaves a lasting impression – especially the striking Traunstein, which rises directly above the lake’s shore. Located at the northern edge of the Northern Limestone Alps at 423 metres above sea level, Traunsee is Austria’s fourth-largest lake. At 204 metres deep, it is also the country’s deepest lake, giving the water its rich blue-green colour. It’s easy to see why the Traunsee-Almtal region has long been known as a place for Sommerfrische – ideal for rest and relaxation. And at the same time, there’s much to explore: sailing boats and small fishing vessels glide gently across the lake, and on a small island stands Seeschloss Ort, one of the oldest buildings in the Salzkammergut.

The region has long been a vibrant cultural hub. The Austrian writer Thomas Bernhard appreciated the area and often referenced it in his work. The town of Gmunden is widely known for its centuries-old ceramic tradition, and each summer it hosts the Gmunden Festival Weeks.