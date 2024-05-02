Schloss Ort castle on an island in Lake Traunsee, sailboats, mountain panorama in background, Gmunden
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Traunsee-Almtal
Beautiful lake in the Salzkammergut

The Traunsee region draws people in. Here, they experience the beauty of the Salzkammergut and the culture of Gmunden.

It’s the image of the mountains reflected in Traunsee that leaves a lasting impression – especially the striking Traunstein, which rises directly above the lake’s shore. Located at the northern edge of the Northern Limestone Alps at 423 metres above sea level, Traunsee is Austria’s fourth-largest lake. At 204 metres deep, it is also the country’s deepest lake, giving the water its rich blue-green colour. It’s easy to see why the Traunsee-Almtal region has long been known as a place for Sommerfrische – ideal for rest and relaxation. And at the same time, there’s much to explore: sailing boats and small fishing vessels glide gently across the lake, and on a small island stands Seeschloss Ort, one of the oldest buildings in the Salzkammergut.

The region has long been a vibrant cultural hub. The Austrian writer Thomas Bernhard appreciated the area and often referenced it in his work. The town of Gmunden is widely known for its centuries-old ceramic tradition, and each summer it hosts the Gmunden Festival Weeks.

Quick Info about the Traunsee-Almtal region
Location:Upper Austria / Salzkammergut
Area: 1.100 km²
Inhabitants: 90.000 (as of March 2025)
Depth of Lake Traunsee:204 metres
Local mountain:Traunstein (1.691 m)
Best time to visit
Spring, Summer and Autumn
Ideal for
Everyone

Meet the Traunsee-Almtal region

The top highlights

Ort Castle: Picturesque chapel at the lake

Grünberg: Relaxation area and hiking paradise

Lake cruises: Watch the landscape passing by

Traun fall: 12 metres-high waterfall

Cumberland wildlife park Grünau: Nature, and lots of animals

Gmunden ceramics: Hand-made quality since 1492

Traunstein: The mighty entrance to the Salzkammergut region

Toscanapark: Enjoy a walk on the lake

Shaped by culture & craftsmanship

Gmunden Ceramics

Gmunden is internationally known for its long-standing tradition of ceramic production. The iconic green-and-white design of Gmundner Keramik has become a symbol of Austrian tableware. It reflects a love for traditional craftsmanship, with each piece handmade and hand-painted. Visitors can tour the factory and learn more about the art of ceramics.

Gmunden lies on the northern shore of Traunsee and has a long history dating back to the Middle Ages. A stroll through the old town reveals well-preserved historic buildings, narrow lanes and picturesque squares. Gmunden is often described as both romantic and lively – a perfect place to enjoy coffee by the lakeside promenade, take in the mountain views and soak up the Alpine atmosphere.

Gmunden ceramics

Activities in the region Traunsee-Almtal

More than forest bathing

Forest-ness

The Almtal is one of the most forest-rich regions in Austria and holds the title of Europe’s first Waldness (Forest-ness) destination. Waldness combines the longing for an authentic nature experience with rest and relaxation. Across 18 partner communities, the region offers activities, programmes – and simply space and time – to experience the forest in a mindful, lasting way.

More about Waldness

The places at Lake Traunsee

Altmünster at Lake Traunsee

Located directly at Lake Traunsee, the village comes with Traunstein views, and is the right place for everyone who is looking for peace and quiet in nature.

Altmünster at Lake Traunsee

Grünau in the Almtal

Located directly at the foot of the Totes Gebirge and on the Romantic Road, here holiday idyll is guaranteed. Grünau is also a member of the mountaineering villages.

Grünau in the Almtal

Ebensee at Lake Traunsee

Incredibly beautiful places, a central location for excursions and warm hosts make the village on Lake Traunsee an experience.

Ebensee at Lake Traunsee

Gmunden at Lake Traunsee

The small historic town is enchanting and well worth a visit. It became famous for the ceramics that are still made here by hand.

Gmunden at Lake Traunsee

Traunkirchen at Lake Traunsee

The idyllic village centre on a peninsula is characterised by the impressive backdrop of the Traunstein. A place straight out of a fairy tale.

Traunkirchen at Lake Traunsee

Special events

Salzkammergut Festival Weeks Gmunden

4/12/2025 – 8/17/2025
Gmunden

Up-and-coming and renowned artists are given a stage from April to August. Literature, music, theatre, cabaret and visual arts - click here for the programme.

Learn more

Mountain marathon around Lake Traunsee

7/4/2025
Gmunden

The mountain marathon is a tour for experienced mountain hikers and runners on Alpine terrain. It's not a race - there is no time rating.

Learn more

Accommodation

Seehotel „Das Traunsee”

JUFA Hotel Grünau im Almtal

Seehotel im Weyer

FAQs

Seeschloss Ort, located on a small island in Lake Traunsee, is one of the oldest buildings in the Salzkammergut. It hosts events such as classical concerts and exhibitions. Guests can enjoy meals in the elegant restaurant and relax with a cool drink on the sun terrace. The castle gained fame as the setting for the television series Schloss Orth, which aired from 1996 to 2004.

Seeschloss Ort

The area around Traunsee impresses with its striking mountain and lake scenery, offering a wide range of outdoor activities. The lake is ideal for swimming, with freely accessible shores. Sailing, windsurfing, wakeboarding, stand-up paddling, diving and fishing are especially popular here. The surrounding mountains are perfect for hiking and mountain biking. One highlight is the distinctive Traunstein, which rises to 1,691 metres and offers a challenging day hike with panoramic views of the surrounding peaks.

Gmunden, the most well-known town on Traunsee, lies on the northern shore, while Ebensee is located on the southern shore. To the west of the lake are Traunkirchen and Altmünster.

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