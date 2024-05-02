Austria by Train
Introduction
Getting to and and around Austria by rail is easier than ever before. What better way to travel after all than sitting in a comy seat marvelling at the stunning mountain scenery, lush valleys, historic towns and picturesque villages outside your window?
Current ÖBB route information
For the latest information on construction works, line closures and possible timetable changes, visit the ÖBB website. We recommend checking your connection in advance, as disruptions to rail services may occur.
Please also note that extensive construction works on the Vienna S-Bahn main line are under way until the end of October 2027.
5 reasons why we love train travel in Austria
It's easy and comfortable
Direct trains from many European cities and countries get you straight to Austria. And they're just a short Eurostar ride away from the U.K.
The new ÖBB Nightjets
The Nightjets of the new generation guarantee a comfortable, relaxing and speedy journey (up to 230 km/h). Wake up fully relaxed at your destination!
Mini Cabins for solo travels
If you value privacy and quiet, you can now book a pod-style private compartment. Adjacent Mini Cabins with a sliding door are also available.
First & Business Class
Love a bit of extra comfort when travelling during daytime? Start your dream holiday with additional services in First or Business Class.
Types of trainsAll ÖBB trains are state-of-the-art, with comfortable seating and a welcoming atmosphere. Certain trains just add that little extra something to your trip!
Railjet
The Railjet offers coaches with extra comfort, free Wifi on board, and much faster connections.
At interval speeds of 140 mph (230 km/h), you can now reach Salzburg’s main train station from the Vienna International Airport in as little as 2 hours and 49 minutes.
Even service from Vienna Airport to St. Anton am Arlberg - all the way in western Austria - is available, as the ÖBB Railjet whisks you to the ski destination of your dreams in less than 6 hours.
Nightjet
With the Nightjet, you can comfortably travel while you sleep in cosy sleeper cars, couchettes and seating carriages. The next morning, you will arrive fully refreshed at your destination - right in the city centre.
Nightjet routes will take you all around Austria, including to Salzburg, Vienna, Innsbruck, Bregenz, and Arlberg, among others.
Sleeper cars and couchette coaches range from 1 to 6 beds, accommodating groups of different sizes and letting you choose your level of privacy.
Railjet
The Railjet offers coaches with extra comfort, free Wifi on board, and much faster connections.
At interval speeds of 140 mph (230 km/h), you can now reach Salzburg’s main train station from the Vienna International Airport in as little as 2 hours and 49 minutes.
Even service from Vienna Airport to St. Anton am Arlberg - all the way in western Austria - is available, as the ÖBB Railjet whisks you to the ski destination of your dreams in less than 6 hours.
Nightjet
With the Nightjet, you can comfortably travel while you sleep in cosy sleeper cars, couchettes and seating carriages. The next morning, you will arrive fully refreshed at your destination - right in the city centre.
Nightjet routes will take you all around Austria, including to Salzburg, Vienna, Innsbruck, Bregenz, and Arlberg, among others.
Sleeper cars and couchette coaches range from 1 to 6 beds, accommodating groups of different sizes and letting you choose your level of privacy.
Ticket options
Economy Class
The Austrian Railways’ Economy Class is everything but basic.
Modern, comfortable seats in perfectly air-conditioned trains feature power outlets and tables. WiFi is available on many trains, and a small onboard bistro is just a short walk away.
First Class
For an upgrade, choose First Class, which gets you adjustable seats, more legroom and space on each side, extra-wide tables, and power outlets at each seat.
You can also order food and drinks straight to your seat!
Business Class
Ultimate comfort awaits in Business Class, which is even more luxurious than First!
Maximum distance between seats, leather covers, leg rests, reading lights, and plenty of table space make it an ideal place to completely relax.
Economy Class
The Austrian Railways’ Economy Class is everything but basic.
Modern, comfortable seats in perfectly air-conditioned trains feature power outlets and tables. WiFi is available on many trains, and a small onboard bistro is just a short walk away.
First Class
For an upgrade, choose First Class, which gets you adjustable seats, more legroom and space on each side, extra-wide tables, and power outlets at each seat.
You can also order food and drinks straight to your seat!
Business Class
Ultimate comfort awaits in Business Class, which is even more luxurious than First!
Maximum distance between seats, leather covers, leg rests, reading lights, and plenty of table space make it an ideal place to completely relax.
Air to Rail
Austria's cities and Alpine regions are now more accessible than ever. Instead of renting a car before or after a long flight or dealing with complicated shuttle services, you can board your train right at the Vienna International Airport and be on your way - or make your way comfortably to the airport.
From Vienna Airport, Railjets depart twice an hour for Salzburg, the city of Mozart and "The Sound of Music".
There are hourly connections to Innsbruck, Tirol's capital city in the heart of the Austrian Alps.
And at least every two hours, you can travel from Vienna's airport to St. Anton and Bregenz in Austria's westernmost province.
New: A daily late service from Vienna Airport to Linz at 0:02 and to Graz at 21:33.
Advance seat reservation
Reserve your seat on the Austrian Railways' website in advance for a small fee! (3 Euro on domestic trains)
Most trains allow for advance seat reservation, making travelling with others a breeze and guaranteeing a spot by the window. When booking a night train, you'll automatically be assigned a seat or bed at no extra cost.
Split your journey
Want to hop off the train along the way and go exploring? No problem, as long as you stay on the same route and complete your journey within 2 days.
That means you can buy a ticket from Vienna to Salzburg and discover under-the-radar cities like Linz or Wels along the way! Or make a pit-stop in stunning Innsbruck en route to Austria's western mountains.
Advance seat reservation
Reserve your seat on the Austrian Railways' website in advance for a small fee! (3 Euro on domestic trains)
Most trains allow for advance seat reservation, making travelling with others a breeze and guaranteeing a spot by the window. When booking a night train, you'll automatically be assigned a seat or bed at no extra cost.
Split your journey
Want to hop off the train along the way and go exploring? No problem, as long as you stay on the same route and complete your journey within 2 days.
That means you can buy a ticket from Vienna to Salzburg and discover under-the-radar cities like Linz or Wels along the way! Or make a pit-stop in stunning Innsbruck en route to Austria's western mountains.
Travel times between Austria's major cities
Vienna - Salzburg = less than 2,5 hours with ÖBB railjet
Salzburg - Innsbruck = less than 2 hours with ÖBB railjet
Innsbruck - Bregenz = starting from approx. 2,5 hours
Vienna - Graz = 2 hours 38 min.
Graz - Linz = starting from approx. 3 hours
Graz - Innsbruck = starting from approx. 6 hours
Useful appsBook tickets, make seat reservations, find your way to your destination, and much more.
ÖBB App
Your whole booking experience can now be handled through the ÖBB App, which serves as a seamless digital travel companion. Book your ticket through the app, make a seat reservation, and get your ticket right on your phone or tablet. The app also shows real-time travel updates tailored to your itinerary, so you're prepared for any changes!
Shared Mobility App
With ÖBB's smart mobility services, mobility extends beyond the train station: Get to work on the train, ride an e-scooter through the city, take a trip in a rental car, or maybe you'd rather get out and about by bike – there are plenty of options.
Finding, booking and paying for the new mobility services couldn't be easier with the Wegfinder app – one app for all options. You can also compare different routes.
ÖBB App
Your whole booking experience can now be handled through the ÖBB App, which serves as a seamless digital travel companion. Book your ticket through the app, make a seat reservation, and get your ticket right on your phone or tablet. The app also shows real-time travel updates tailored to your itinerary, so you're prepared for any changes!
Shared Mobility App
With ÖBB's smart mobility services, mobility extends beyond the train station: Get to work on the train, ride an e-scooter through the city, take a trip in a rental car, or maybe you'd rather get out and about by bike – there are plenty of options.
Finding, booking and paying for the new mobility services couldn't be easier with the Wegfinder app – one app for all options. You can also compare different routes.
Save money on your trail travels
The ÖBB SparSchiene
The ÖBB SparSchiene ticket is ideal for those who plan their trips in advance. Travel 2nd class one-way from Vienna to Graz, for example, from just €9,90* per person.
can only be booked online
valid for a specific train, a specific day and one way only
limited number of tickets, no exchanges and refunds, no additional Vorteilscard (Austrian rail card) discount
*can be booked up to 180 days in advance. Current terms and conditions of SparSchiene Austria apply.
Combi tickets
Combine your rail travel with a ski pass in winter or entrance to local attractions and events in summer.
From culture to family offers and experiences, choose the combination that suits your holiday plans!
Interrail Austria & global passes
To cover all of Austria by train, we recommend the Interrail Austria Pass, giving you unlimited ÖBB travel for 3, 4, 5, 6 or 8 non-consecutive days of your choice within a month.
Of course, Austria is also included in the Global Pass, which gives you access to train travel in 33 countries.