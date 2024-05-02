Austria is a member of the Economic and Currency Union - the common currency is the Euro. Also: Find out about ATM, use of credit cards and travelling with large amounts.

As a member of the European Community and part of the Economic and Monetary Union, we use the euro as our common currency. This makes your trip much easier, as there is (often) no need to exchange money and you can concentrate fully on your holiday experiences. With the euro as a stable currency, purchases and payments are possible everywhere without any problems.

Explore the rich culture, try out the culinary specialities and enjoy the warm hospitality.