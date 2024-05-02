Introduction
ETIAS will start operations in the last quarter of 2026. The European Union will inform about the specific date for the start of ETIAS several months prior to its launch.
No action is required from travellers at this point.
FAQ
ETIAS travel authorisation is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to 30 European countries.
These 30 European countries require visa-exempt travellers to have an ETIAS travel authorisation:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
Please find more information here.
Nationals of any of the following visa-exempt countries/territories need to apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation:
Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Nauru, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Serbia (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate (in Serbian: Koordinaciona uprava)), Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela.
Please find more information here.
ETIAS will start operations in the last quarter of 2026.
The European Union will inform about the specific date for the start of ETIAS several months prior to its launch.
An ETIAS is designed for short-term stays, up to 90 days in any 180-day period. A granted ETIAS is valid for 3 years or until the passport expires - whichever occurs first. It also allows multiple entries during these 3 years.
Applying for the ETIAS travel authorisation costs EUR 7 per person. Applicants under 18 and over 70 years old are exempt from this payment.
You need a valid travel document, which should a) not expire in less than three months, and b) not be older than 10 years. Specific requirements apply to travel documents issued by some countries and special administrative regions, entities and territorial authorities. Please check here for more information.
When completing the application, you will be asked to provide the following information:
Personal information including your name(s), surname, date and place of birth, nationality, home address, parent's first names, email address and phone number;
Travel document details;
Details about your level of education and current occupation;
Details about your intended travel and stay in any of the countries requiring ETIAS;
Details about any criminal convictions, any past travels to war or conflict zones, and whether you have recently been subject to a decision requiring you to leave the territory of any country.
Most applications are processed within minutes. If it takes longer, you will receive a decision within four days. If additional information is needed, this period could be extended by up to 14 days, or up to 30 days if you are invited to an interview. You should apply for an ETIAS well in advance of your planned journey.
ETIAS is linked to your travel document, so please make sure you travel with the same document that you used for your application. Otherwise, you will not be allowed entry at the border.