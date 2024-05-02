Vignette, toll fee & GO-box: Driving on Austria's Motorways
Introduction
In Austria, a vignette is mandatory for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes before driving on motorways or expressways.
The vignette must be clearly visible on the windscreen before joining the motorway, or purchased in advance as a digital vignette – otherwise, substantial penalty tolls apply.
Prices vary depending on the vehicle type (car or motorcycle) and validity period: 1 day, 10 days, 2 months or 1 year. Vignettes are available at over 6,000 sales outlets – in Austria at automobile clubs such as ÖAMTC and ARBÖ, at petrol stations and tobacconists (Trafiken), abroad at automobile clubs and petrol stations near the border, as well as online.
For lorries over 3.5 tonnes, the electronic GO-Box and an environmental badge (Umweltpickerl) are required.
The vignette goes fully digital!
From 1 December 2026, vignettes for Austria's motorways and expressways will only be available in digital form. The traditional adhesive vignette will no longer be sold for 2027.
Please check when your vignette becomes valid:
Bought from a self-service machine, toll station or sales outlet: valid immediately.
1-day and 10-day vignettes bought online at shop.asfinag.at: valid immediately.
2-month and annual vignettes bought online: valid only after the statutory 18-day waiting period.
Vignette: Validity & information
In Austria, there are three types of adhesive vignette: annual, 2-month and 10-day vignettes.
For cars, the motorway vignette must be affixed to the inside of the windscreen – ideally at the top left or directly behind the rear-view mirror. Make sure it isn’t covered by any tinted strip.
Motorcyclists should attach the vignette in a clearly visible place on a part that cannot be easily removed – for example, on the tank or fork leg.
Checks are carried out by the police, customs officers and the service and inspection authorities, with cameras also automatically scanning vignettes.
Important to know: The vignette can only be stuck on once. If it is removed and reattached, it becomes invalid.
By the way: Austrian citizens with mobility impairments can apply for a free annual vignette from the Ministry of Social Affairs. Find more information here.
Digital toll sticker
If you’d like to buy your vignette before travelling, you can easily do so in the ASFINAG webshop or via the free ASFINAG app Unterwegs (“On the Road”).
There are four options for the digital vignette: 1-day, 10-day, 2-month or 1-year validity.
Important: for 2-month and annual vignettes purchased online, validity begins on the 18th day after purchase due to the legal 14-day right of withdrawal. If you buy the digital vignette directly from a vending machine or sales outlet, it is valid immediately. The 1-day and 10-day digital vignettes are also valid straight away when purchased online.
Austria's Vignette 2026 - prices
Yearly Vignette
Single-track vehicles: €42.70
Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €106.80
2-month Vignette
Single-track vehicles: €12.80
Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €32
10-days Vignette
Single-track vehicles: €5.10 €
Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €12.80
1-day Vignette
Single-track vehicles: €3.80
Cars and motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes maximum authorised weight: €9.60
Exceptions to the Vignette requirement
The A 1 Westautobahn toll section between the state border at Walserberg and the Salzburg Nord junction.
The A 12 Inntal motorway toll section between the state border at Kufstein and the Kufstein-Süd junction.
The A 14 Rheintal/Walgau motorway toll section between the state border at Hörbranz and the Hohenems junction.
The A 26 Linz motorway toll section (currently still under construction).
Further information on temporary exemptions can be found on the website of the responsible authority, ASFINAG.
Section toll / toll roads
Independently of the vignette, a road charge (toll) is levied for cost-intensive Alpine passes in terms of construction and operation. For these toll sections, such as the Arlberg or the Karawanken Tunnel, tolls can be paid directly at the respective toll station or online in advance. Depending on the route, costs range between €8.80 and €18.50 per journey. The special toll sections are:
the Bosruck and Gleinalm tunnels on the A9
the A10 Tauern Motorway
the A11 Karawanken Motorway
the A13 Brenner Motorway, and
the S16 Arlberg Expressway.
The "GO-Box" for vehicles exceeding 3.5 t
Drivers of vehicles with a permissible maximum weight exceeding 3.5 t (e.g. heavy goods vehicles, buses, heavy mobile homes) must pay a mileage-based toll for the use of motorways and expressways.
To be able to pay this toll, you need to get a so-called GO-Box before you drive onto a motorway or expressway. The toll can only be paid if you have a GO-Box, which is available from many petrol stations and other GO-Box partners in Austria. You can find a full list of outlets here.
The rates depend, among other things, on the number of axles, the number of kilometres driven, and the vehicle's EURO emission class.
Find rates and more information here.
Tip: Environmental sticker for Austria
In Austria, the environmental sticker requirement only applies to lorries in categories N1, N2 and N3 if they wish to enter one of the 6 environmental zones currently in force, as well as cars that have been registered as HGV N1 for tax purposes.
The most important emergency numbers
European emergency number 112
Fire brigade 122
Police 133
Ambulance 144
Breakdown Services
ÖAMTC emergency breakdown service 120
ARBÖ emergency breakdown service 123
Mountain rescue 140
Doctor-on-call 141