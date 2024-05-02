Styria in Winter
Enjoy your winter holiday: skiing, cross-country skiing, at the Dachstein Glacier and in thermal spas.
Introduction
In Styria, you can experience a mix of modern ski resorts and excellent cuisine: Large ski areas alternate with smaller, family-friendly resorts, offering a balance of fun, adventure, relaxation, and regeneration. Enjoy soothing thermal springs and charming winter landscapes, and recharge your energy in cosy mountain huts.
Cross-country skiers glide across frozen lakes and weave through winter forests, often framed by majestic peaks in the distance. The landscape is blanketed in snow, with delicate snowflakes swirling through the crisp air. Cross-country skiing feels like a dance; you start by counting your steps, but before long, the rhythm flows naturally.
Meet Styria in winter
Top highlights
Tours
Winter sports museums
A journey back in time to the beginnings of skiing. Visitors to Haus im Ennstal and Mürzzuschlag get to the bottom of the fun on two skis.
Regions
Schladming-Dachstein
The imposing Dachstein massif with its glaciers is the centre for skiing, winter hiking and even fatbiking.
Ausseerland
The snowy region offers countless opportunities to experience winter in a fresh and gently way.
Gesäuse National Park
Almost endless forests, white-water rivers and mighty mountains: This is the Gesäuse, one of the national parks.
Hochsteiermark
Experience nature between Semmering, Hochschwab and the Eisenerz Alps, with sparkling mountain lakes at its heart.
Murau
Surrounded by the breathtaking Styrian mountains, the winter sports region offers countless skiing and snowboarding highlights for guests of all ages.
Erzberg-Leoben
When snow covers the mountains, winter sport enthusiasts flock to Erzberg Leoben for skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and winter hiking.
Murtal
Skiing, winter hiking or cross-country skiing? Farm holiday, wellness break, or fast-paced action? Everything is possible in the Murtal.
Graz and the Graz region
UNESCO World Heritage Site, City of Design: Graz is the perfect mix of creative scene, old town and futuristic architecture.
Thermal and volcanic region
Where it bubbles, warms, and steams. In six spa towns, healing springs flow from the ground.
Cities and places
Admont
Admont is home to the world’s largest monastery library and a Benedictine monastery, acting as a gateway to Gesäuse National Park.
Judenburg
Judenburg's landmark is the town tower. From the viewing platform, visitors can look out over the Mur Valley. Inside is Europe's most modern planetarium.
Leoben
Mining and Gösser beer: The 16th-century Hacklhaus, medieval Schwammerlturm tower, and courtyard are located on the main square next to the Bergmannsbrunnen fountain.
Bruck an der Mur
By the river and surrounded by mountains: Bruck, also known as Kornmesserstadt after the Gothic Kornmesserhaus, combines urban life with the mountains.
Hartberg
Relaxation and deceleration: Behind walls steeped in history, guests can expect city gardens listed as historical monuments, cultural events and adventure routes.
Bad Radkersburg
Located in the south of Styria, guests can expect a historic old town with romantic alleyways and relaxation in the special thermal waters of the Parktherme spa.
Top events
Folklore against the darkness
As the first snowflakes fall, life in Styria slows down to the warmth of the cosy living room. However, the darkness is not left unchallenged. Long-standing customs and traditions drive away the spirits of the “dark season,” notably with the fearsome masks of the Perchten, designed to scare away the winter’s dark figures. These carved masks can be seen during the Krampus and Perchten parades.
In contrast, the Advent markets offer a quieter, more contemplative experience. A cup of hot mulled wine warms your hands while the sounds of tower trumpeters and choirs provide a festive backdrop. You could easily lose yourself in the lively atmosphere around the colourful market stalls.
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Nature Parks in Styria
Visitors not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the pristine nature of Austria’s "Green Heart," but the seven nature parks also provide a protected habitat for rare plants and animals: