Palatschinken - Austrian Pancakes
- Classics
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Main course
- Dessert
Enjoy Austria's version of pancakes with apricot jam.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 30 min
- 4 Servings
For the Palatschinken
Whisk the flour, milk, sugar, and salt together until smooth, and gradually add the eggs. Leave to stand for about 15 minutes.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil or butter in a pan over medium-high heat and start the first pancake by pouring in roughly 4 tablespoons of batter. The pan floor should be covered thinly but completely. Allow to brown slightly, turn, and brown on the other side.
Remove and continue making the individual pancakes, stacking them as they are ready. Keep warm on a covered plate. Add 2 tablespoons of oil for each pancake.
For the filling
One of the classic Viennese sweet fillings is apricot jam, which is usually infused with a shot of brandy, then spread thinly on the Palatschinken and rolled up. Serve sprinkled with fine powder sugar with whipped cream and some mint leaves for garnish.
Tips & tricks:
To make the pancakes extra fluffy, you can add a little bit of sparkling water when adding the eggs.
Palatschinken also taste great with savoury fillings, such as spinach and feta cheese, ham and cheese, or Mozzarella and tomatoes.
Other suggested sweet fillings include jams and jellies of all types, Nutella, curd cheese, or apple cinnamon.
The batter keeps in the fridge for a day or two, so you can prepare everything the night before if you want an early morning pancake breakfast.