Döllerer_Schwarzbeernock'n in Deep frying pan
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Blueberry Nockerl

  • Sweet
  • Dessert
Recipe by: Michelin-starred chef Andreas Döllerer, from the cookbook Originals Only

At the Döllerer restaurant and Wirtshaus in Golling, SalzburgerLand, local ingredients are used to cook with, and traditional dishes are given a new twist.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 60 min
  • 4 Servings
Step 1

Blueberry Nockerl

Mix the blueberries thoroughly with the flour and milk, crushing about half the berries so their juice is released. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a pan until foaming, add small dumplings of the mixture and fry for about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with caster sugar, add a little more butter and turn the dumplings over. Sprinkle with sugar again and fry for a further 3 minutes. Serve dusted with icing sugar.

Tip: Sweetened soured cream, vanilla ice cream or a glass of cold milk all go well with this.

Tip: If using frozen berries, the milk can be left out, as enough juice will be released. If the mixture becomes too runny, pour off any excess juice or add more flour.

Ingredients

For the blueberry nockerl (Schwarzbeernock'n)

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