Step 1 Deer shoulder

Preheat the oven to 180 °C (top and bottom heat). Remove any tendons from the shoulder. Heat the lard in a roasting tin. Season the meat with salt and pepper and sear briefly on all sides without browning. Remove and set aside.

Peel the vegetables and onions, cut into cubes; peel and crush the garlic. Cut the bacon into thin cubes. Fry the vegetables, onions, garlic and bacon in the roasting tin for approx. 10 minutes. Add the tomato purée and fry briefly. Deglaze with half the wine. Place the meat in the tin, then add the spices, thyme, cranberries, plum jam and sugar.

Braise in the oven for approx. 2.5 hours, basting regularly with the remaining wine and turning the meat. Remove the meat and leave to rest for 10 to 15 minutes in the switched-off oven, using the residual heat. Remove the bones.

Strain the sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper. Mix the cornflour with the port, stir into the sauce and cook for 1 minute until it glistens.