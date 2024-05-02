What is a Scheiterhaufen?

Scheiterhaufen is a traditional Austrian dessert, somewhere between a bread pudding and a baked sweet casserole. Its name literally means "pyre" or "stack of wood", a nod to the way slices of bread or brioche are layered in the dish before baking. The classic version uses apples, though other fruits like quince or pears are common too, and the whole thing is often finished with a golden meringue topping. It's a homely, comforting dish with roots in Austrian farmhouse cooking, where day-old bread was put to good use rather than wasted.