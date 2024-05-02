Mushroom gyoza
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Chanterelle Gyoza

  • Vegetarian
  • Main course
Recipe by: Michelin-starred chef Lukas Mraz from the cookbook 'Originals Only'

At restaurant Mraz & Sohn in Vienna, the Michelin-starred chef shapes Viennese fine dining, giving it a touch of lightness.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 120 min
  • 4 Servings
Step 1

Chanterelle filling

For the chanterelle filling, sweat the onion in the butter. Add the chanterelles and fry well. Add the garlic paste and season with salt and pepper. Leave to cool, then stir in the chopped parsley.

Step 2

Gyoza wraps

Lay out the gyoza wraps and brush the edges with egg white. Place a little filling in the centre and shape into tortellini. Set aside on baking paper.

Step 3

Vin jaune dip

For the vin jaune dip, mix all ingredients well.

"Vin Jaune" is a dry white wine from the French Jura region. A dry sherry makes a good substitute.

Step 4

Potsticker

Mix all the ingredients for the potsticker batter together. Preheat a non-stick pan over medium heat and wipe it thinly with oil. Pour in the potsticker batter (similar to making a thin pancake) and place the gyoza directly on top. Fry until the potsticker is crispy.

Step 5

To serve

Drizzle the gyoza with a little sriracha, carefully release from the potsticker and serve together with the vin jaune dip.

"Sriracha sauce" is a hot chilli sauce named after the coastal town of Si Racha in Thailand.

Ingredients

For the chanterelle filling
For the gyoza
For the vin jaune dip
For the potstickers

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