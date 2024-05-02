Did you know that...?

"Granten" can grow up until 2.000 m above sea level in the alpine region. Harvested from late summer to autumn, the wild berries are rich in vitamins and minerals. Benzoic, ascorbic and salicylic acid give them their signature tart taste. In Tirol and beyond, they are often used to treat colds and other illnesses.

Did you also know, that Austrians like cranberry jam especially with Viennese schnitzel, game, pancakes or yoghurt?