Step 4

Tear the ‘Schmarren’ into small pieces, using two forks. Scatter the butter shavings over the top, sprinkle with some granulated sugar, and caramelise under the grill at a high heat.

Remove from the grill and arrange on pre-heated plates. Dust with icing sugar and cinnamon. Serve with a plum or berry ragout, or fruit compote. The Kaiserschmarren can also be cooked at the top of the oven and caramelised at the end with a lid to cover.