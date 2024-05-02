Lebkuchen Biscuits
- Classics
- Vegetarian
- Sweet
- Dessert
Lebkuchen biscuits are an important part of Christmas in Austria. In earlier days, these gingerbread delights were known as honey cakes.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 60 min
- 4 baking sheets
Mix the rye flour and baking powder, add the butter and mix it until it turns crumble-like.
Add the icing sugar, spices, finely ground lemon peel, honey, and eggs.
Tip: If you can't get your hands on Lebkuchen spices, you can make your own mixture here. One packet of Lebkuchen spices is equal to approximately 15 g / 0.5 oz of this fresh mixture.
Remove the cardamom seeds from the green capsules. Put them in a pan alongside the cloves, allspice seeds, coriander seeds, and star anise and roast them until they are fragrant. Grind the remaining spices to a fine powder in a mortar. Mortar or mix with the remaining spices to a fine powder. Store it in an air-tight glass until use.
Work the resulting dough, leave it to rest for an hour, roll it out flat, and cut it into the desired shapes.
Before baking, brush it lightly with egg and add nuts on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C / 356°F for approx. 8-10 minutes.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 8-10 minutes.
Lebkuchen can either be decorated with icing sugar or candied fruits.
Tipp: In order to keep the Lebkuchen fresh, you can store it with slices of apple in the biscuit tin. They ensure that the Lebkuchen doesn't dry out and become hard, and at the same time, lend it a unique aroma.