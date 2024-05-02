Pretzel Soup
- Classics
- Soup
The Pretzel soup is a typical recipe from the Wildschönau area in Tirol. It's not a soup actually, even if the name suggests it.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 45 min
- 4 Servings
Step 1
Cut the pretzels in 1 cm (0.4 inch) wide pieces, pour hot soup over them, cover and leave to soak.
Step 2
Carefully pour off any excess soup.
Step 3
Layer pretzels and cheese in a baking dish.
Step 4
Fry the finely chopped onion in butter until light yellow and pour over the layers.
Step 5
Bake in the oven, and serve sprinkled with chives.
Tip: As for drinks, take milk or buttermilk.
Ingredients
For the Pretzel soup