Riebelmais mousse with Riebel crumble and blueberry compote
- Sweet
- Dessert
The Hotel Schwarzenberg in Vorarlberg's Bregenzerwald builds its desserts so that sugar never gets the last word.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 120 min
- 4 Servings
Mousse
Bring the milk to the boil with the sugar, salt and vanilla. Sprinkle in the Riebelmais semolina and cook it through thoroughly – it should keep a slight bite. While the mixture is still hot, stir in the soaked gelatine, then keep stirring as it cools. Fold in the softly whipped cream a little at a time. Divide between bowls and chill for at least 3 hours.
Vorarlberger Riebelmais is a white flint maize, grown and selectively bred in the region for 350 years.
Crumble
Bring the milk to the boil with the salt, sprinkle in the Riebelmais semolina and leave until the liquid has been absorbed. Reduce to a medium-low heat, dot 4 teaspoons of butter around the edge of the pan and in the middle, cover and fry for 30 to 40 minutes until golden brown. Add more flakes of butter and the caster sugar around the edge of the pan, break up the mixture and let it caramelise lightly. Leave to cool on a baking tray.
Blueberries
Gently stew the fresh blueberries with caster sugar and a little water over a very low heat until they soften and some of the berries burst and release their juice.
For more bite, fold in a few raw blueberries at the end.
To serve
Arrange the mousse with the berries and crumble, and garnish with edible flower petals.