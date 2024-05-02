Sachertorte Cake
- Classics
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Dessert
With this recipe, you can make the world-famous Sachertorte cake at home!
Preparation
- Preparation time: 60 min
- 12 pieces
Melt the chocolate slowly (ideally in a bain-marie).
Meanwhile, mix the butter with the icing sugar and vanilla sugar until creamed. Gradually stir in the egg yolks. Preheat the oven to 180°C / 356°F. Grease a cake tin with butter and sprinkle with flour. Whip up the egg whites with a pinch of salt, add the crystal sugar and beat to a stiff peak. Stir the melted chocolate into the paste with the egg yolks and fold in the whipped egg whites alternately with the flour. Fill the dough into the tin and bake for around 1 hour.
Remove the cake and leave to cool off (to achieve a flat surface turn the cake out onto a work surface immediately after baking and turn it again after 25 minutes).
If the apricot jam is too solid, heat it briefly, and stir until smooth, before flavouring with a shot of rum. Cut the cake in half crosswise. Cover the base with jam, set the other half on top, and coat the upper surface and around the edges with apricot jam.
For the glaze, break the chocolate into small pieces. Heat up the water with the sugar for a few minutes. Pour into a bowl and leave to cool down until just warm to the taste (if the glaze is too hot it will become dull in appearance, but if too cold it will become too viscous). Add the chocolate and dissolve in the sugar solution. Pour the glaze quickly, i.e. in a single action, over the cake and immediately spread it out and smooth it over the surface, using a palate knife or other broad-bladed knife. Leave the cake to dry at room temperature.
Tip: If possible, do not store the Sachertorte in the fridge, as it may start to “sweat”.
Ingredients
Did you know, that...?
The Viennese did not invent the chocolate cake. The fact that the Sachertorte outshines any gâteau au chocolat regarding celebrity status concerns Eduard Sacher. The chef from the House of Metternich was a PR genius and managed to elevate the simple chocolate cake into the canon of famous Austrian dishes.