Vanilla crescents with icing sugar on wooden board, jam jar, candles and holly in background.
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Vanillekipferl Biscuits

  • Classics
  • Sweet
  • Vegetarian
  • Dessert

Enjoy the Austrian Christmas atmosphere at home with these wonderfully light biscuits.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 60 min
  • 2 Baking Tray
Step 1

Quickly mix all the ingredients into a short-crust dough and leave it in a cool place for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 1 cm (0.4 in) before cutting it into small pieces and forming crescent-shaped biscuits.

Step 3

Place the biscuits on an ungreased baking tray and bake them at a moderate temperature (200°C / 392°F) for around 10 minutes or until they turn slightly brown.

Step 4

Mix icing and vanilla sugar, then toss the hot cookies in the mix.

Tip: Let the kids help with baking! Store the biscuits in a sealed tin for several days for them to become crumbly.

Ingredients

For Vanillekipferl

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