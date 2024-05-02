Step 3 Horseradish velouté

Make a roux with the butter and wheat flour, then deglaze with the Riesling. Simmer for 2 minutes. Pour in the vegetable stock and the double cream and bring slowly to boil. Add all the remaining ingredients except the horseradish, simmer for one minute, then leave to cool together. Once cooled, strain through a sieve and blend finely in a food processor with 80 g of horseradish from a jar. Taste and add more horseradish if desired. Pass through a sieve again and season to taste with salt, apple cider vinegar.